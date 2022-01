ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mike’s Mystery Mockster can no longer wait for George Paton to pick his head coach. The Denver Broncos’ offseason is nearly three weeks old and our mystery person is ready to put 12 months of research into action. This exercise begins with the belief the Broncos will go veteran for their starting quarterback position in 2022. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins may all be available via trade. One of those quarterbacks is the way to go for the new Broncos’ head coach (Nathaniel Hackett, Dan Quinn, Kevin O’Connell or, in the spirit of this article, is there a mystery coaching candidate?).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO