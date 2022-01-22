Man charged with murder in Des Moines assault last September

DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have been upgraded against a Missouri man accused of fatally assaulting a man in Des Moines last September, police announced Saturday.

Tony Wayne Hyde, 52, of Columbia, Missouri, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 62-year-old Timothy Guy Thacker in September 2021.

A Polk County deputy witnessed Hyde assaulting Thacker in the 4900 block of Hubbell Avenue in northeast Des Moines on Sept. 21, authorities said. The deputy intervened and took Hyde into custody without incident.

Thacker was hospitalized with serious head and facial injuries and died five days later on Sept. 26, authorities said.

Hyde was initially charged with willful injury causing serious injury. But after the Polk County medical examiner ruled Thacker’s death a homicide, Hyde’s charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

Hyde remains in the Polk County Jail.

