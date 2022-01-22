ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murder in Des Moines assault last September

By Finn Hoogensen
 6 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have been upgraded against a Missouri man accused of fatally assaulting a man in Des Moines last September, police announced Saturday.

Tony Wayne Hyde, 52, of Columbia, Missouri, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 62-year-old Timothy Guy Thacker in September 2021.

A Polk County deputy witnessed Hyde assaulting Thacker in the 4900 block of Hubbell Avenue in northeast Des Moines on Sept. 21, authorities said. The deputy intervened and took Hyde into custody without incident.

Thacker was hospitalized with serious head and facial injuries and died five days later on Sept. 26, authorities said.

Hyde was initially charged with willful injury causing serious injury. But after the Polk County medical examiner ruled Thacker’s death a homicide, Hyde’s charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

Hyde remains in the Polk County Jail.

WHO 13

New details released in death at Bondurant care facility

BONDURANT, IOWA — The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is releasing new information about the death of an elderly woman who was found lying on the ground in subzero temperatures outside her assisted living facility last week. Lynn Harriet Stewart, 77, was found lying on the ground outside Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing on Friday, January […]
BONDURANT, IA
WHO 13

Iowa school bus carrying 2 students collides with train

CASTALIA, Iowa (AP) — A school bus carrying two students and a driver collided Tuesday morning with a train near Castalia in northeastern Iowa, authorities confirmed. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when a Postville school bus and train collided, television station KCRG reported. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the two students were […]
CASTALIA, IA
WHO 13

Fire destroys Des Moines home early Wednesday morning

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – An early morning fire in northeast Des Moines has left residents of some mobile homes displaced. A 911 call came in about a fire at 809 Broadway at 2:21 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies first arrived at the Kings Mobile Home Park and saw flames coming […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2 people in critical condition after crash near Des Moines airport

DES MOINES, Iowa – A crash late Tuesday night on Fleur Drive in Des Moines has left four people hospitalized, two of them in critical condition. It happened around 11:52 p.m. as an SUV was exiting the property at the Des Moines International Airport, according to the Des Moines Police Department. A Cadillac Escalade turned […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Woman dies after being found outside Bondurant assisted living facility

BONDURANT, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found outside of an assisted living facility in Bondurant. Temperatures were below freezing when the woman was located outside the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing Friday morning. Authorities say the woman was rushed to a hospital but later died. The […]
BONDURANT, IA
WHO 13

Marshalltown man charged with murder for stabbing death

MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA — A Marshalltown man is now charged with First Degree Murder for his alleged role in the stabbing death of another man earlier this month. 48-year-old Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo was arrested Monday and charged with murder. Marshalltown Police say he stabbed and killed 30-year-old Yannick Mangubu on January 2nd. Police say the […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
