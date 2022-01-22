Around the Area: Calendar events for week of Jan. 22-29
SATURDAY
PONTIAC
10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.
BASKETBALL
Pontiac vs. Coal City (7 p.m.); Prairie Central (Girls) vs. LaSalle-Peru (2:30); Tri-Point Girls vs. Grace Christian (7 p.m.); HOIC Tourney
MONDAY
January 24
PONTIAC
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.
PONTIAC
Noon-2 p.m. — Christian Fellowship of Pontiac Food Pantry open, 715 W. Lincoln Ave.
FAIRBURY
7 p.m. — A closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Call Dan at 815-573-2372 with questions.
BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
7 p.m. — Pontiac at Tolono; Prairie Central vs IVC;
BASKETBALL (BOYS)
Dwight, Woodland at TCC Tourney (TBA)
TUESDAY
January 25
PONTIAC
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.
FORREST
3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.
CHENOA
6:30 p.m. — Chenoa City Council meets at City Hall.
BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Pontiac vs. IVC; Prairie Central vs. Monticello; Dwight, Woodland at TCC Tourney (TBA); Tri-Point at Flanagan-Cornell
WEDNESDAY
January 26
PONTIAC
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.
FORREST
10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.
PONTIAC
1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
PONTIAC
1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.
PONTIAC
7 p.m. — Wednesday Hour of Prayer at First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac.
BASKETBALL (BOYS)
Dwight, Woodland at TCC Tourney (TBA)
THURSDAY
January 27
PONTIAC
Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.
PONTIAC
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.
BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
7 p.m. — Pontiac vs. Olympia; Prairie Central at Paxton-Buckley-Loda; Dwight vs. Putnam County; Tri-Point vs. Donovan
BASKETBALL (BOYS)
Dwight, Woodland at TCC Tourney (TBA)
FRIDAY
January 28
PONTIAC
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.
PONTIAC
9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Prairie Central at Tolono; Dwight, Woodland at TCC Tourney (TBA); Tri-Point vs. Armstrong-Potomac; Flanagan-Cornell at Tremont; Pontiac Girls vs. Lexington
SATURDAY
January 29
PONTIAC
10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.
BASKETBALL
Pontiac Boys at Herscher Shootout (TBA); Pontiac, PC Girls at IPC-Sangamo Shootout (TBA); Prairie Central Boys at Beecher Shootout; Dwight Girls vs. Peotone (11:30 a.m.); Tri-Point at Midland (4:30 p.m.)
