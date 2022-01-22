ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, IL

Around the Area: Calendar events for week of Jan. 22-29

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 6 days ago
SATURDAY

PONTIAC

10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

BASKETBALL

Pontiac vs. Coal City (7 p.m.); Prairie Central (Girls) vs. LaSalle-Peru (2:30); Tri-Point Girls vs. Grace Christian (7 p.m.); HOIC Tourney

MONDAY

January 24

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

Noon-2 p.m. — Christian Fellowship of Pontiac Food Pantry open, 715 W. Lincoln Ave.

FAIRBURY

7 p.m. — A closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Call Dan at 815-573-2372 with questions.

BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

7 p.m. — Pontiac at Tolono; Prairie Central vs IVC;

BASKETBALL (BOYS)

Dwight, Woodland at TCC Tourney (TBA)

TUESDAY

January 25

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

CHENOA

6:30 p.m. — Chenoa City Council meets at City Hall.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Pontiac vs. IVC; Prairie Central vs. Monticello; Dwight, Woodland at TCC Tourney (TBA); Tri-Point at Flanagan-Cornell

WEDNESDAY

January 26

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Wednesday Hour of Prayer at First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac.

BASKETBALL (BOYS)

Dwight, Woodland at TCC Tourney (TBA)

THURSDAY

January 27

PONTIAC

Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

7 p.m. — Pontiac vs. Olympia; Prairie Central at Paxton-Buckley-Loda; Dwight vs. Putnam County; Tri-Point vs. Donovan

BASKETBALL (BOYS)

Dwight, Woodland at TCC Tourney (TBA)

FRIDAY

January 28

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Prairie Central at Tolono; Dwight, Woodland at TCC Tourney (TBA); Tri-Point vs. Armstrong-Potomac; Flanagan-Cornell at Tremont; Pontiac Girls vs. Lexington

SATURDAY

January 29

PONTIAC

10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

BASKETBALL

Pontiac Boys at Herscher Shootout (TBA); Pontiac, PC Girls at IPC-Sangamo Shootout (TBA); Prairie Central Boys at Beecher Shootout; Dwight Girls vs. Peotone (11:30 a.m.); Tri-Point at Midland (4:30 p.m.)

Government
