ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Ghana blast leaves survivors with cuts and questions

By Cooper Inveen, Francis Kokoroko
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMcsg_0dt7Ox6M00
Nancy Nyarko, 51, a street vendor, receives medical attention for wounds suffered when a vehicle carrying mining explosives detonated along a road in Apiate, Bogoso, Ghana. January 22, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

APIATE, Ghana, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nancy Nyarko was preparing porridge at her roadside stall near the edge of the village of Apiate in Ghana's western mining region when she heard a loud noise close by.

Looking up, she saw a motorbike had collided with a large truck and caught fire, Nyarko said, her right hand and left leg wrapped in bandages.

The crash happened at 13:25 on Jan 20. In less than an hour Apiate was reduced to a wasteland of rubble, timber and twisted metal, a 20m (65 ft) crater yawning at its core from an explosion. At least 13 people were dead and nearly 200 injured.

What residents didn't know was that the truck, owned by the Spanish company Maxam, contained 10 tons of explosives meant to blast rock in the Chirano gold mine, run by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), around 140 km (87 miles) further north. read more

The explosion exposed the risk of transporting mining goods in poor areas with limited emergency response.

The truck was on fire for 45 minutes before the blast, in which time residents were allowed to walk to the scene to take photos and video without police or firemen holding them back, eight eye witnesses said.

Survivors were left with cuts and lingering questions about extent of safety precautions and the speed and effectiveness of the authorities' response.

"The truck stopped and the driver got out and started waving," Nyarko said.

"He ran into a shop and told the people to get out. I couldn't hear him from where I was but I could see him gesturing for people to get away, so I also decided to leave," Nyarko said.

Ghana Police spokesman Kwesi Ofori told Reuters the truck had been escorted by a Maxam car with a flashing security light in front, and a police car behind.

A police document, shared by Ofori, showed the escort was carrying 10 tons of explosive and signed off by the regional command in Tarkwa on Jan. 19. The truck driver and policeman told a nearby school to evacuate its pupils and a fuel station to shut down, Ofori said.

"When he saw what happened, the policeman quickly reversed far away and started alerting people to be careful about what was happening," Ofori said.

"The escort police also alerted the fuel station and they shut. That also could have been a major disaster," Ofori said.

Nancy and seven other witnesses of the accident said they did not recall seeing a police escort and a Maxam car with a flashing light, or that a policeman helped warn the villagers.

The manager of the GOIL fuel station, Fred Antwi, said he did not speak to any police officers, and police from the station in Bogosoro, around a mile away, didn't arrive until after the blast.

"WE CALLED AND CALLED"

Maxam did not respond to a request for comment. A Kinross spokesperson said the vehicle was under the sole supervision of Maxam.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana's minister of information, said police had initiated an inquiry into the sequence of events and facts surrounding the incident.

Many villagers fled but, as videos shared on social media show, curious spectators walked towards the flames.

At least eight witnesses said the truck was burning for 45 minutes before it exploded. Police said the interval between the crash and blast was 15-20 minutes.

"I spoke with the driver as he tried to call the fire service," said Kwame Mensa, his face patched with plasters.

"He kept saying something was about to happen. We called and called, but by the time they came, the worst had already happened."

Reporting by Cooper Inveen and Francis Kokoroko; additional reporting Christian Akorlie and Hereward Holland; writing by Hereward Holland Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ghana blast: Footage captures aftermath of deadly explosion

Many people are feared dead after a vehicle carrying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle in western Ghana, police say. Footage shows destroyed buildings and scattered debris as residents call for help near the town of Bogoso. A large crater can also be seen beside a road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC7 Los Angeles

Massive explosion in Ghana mining region leaves dozens dead or injured

LONDON -- More than a dozen people were killed and many more were injured by a massive explosion that rocked southwestern Ghana on Thursday, authorities said. A vehicle transporting mining explosives between the gold mines of Tarkwa and Chirano in Ghana's Western Region collided with a motorcycle in the small town of Apiate on Thursday afternoon. The truck caught fire from the collision and exploded about 15 minutes later, as residents were gathered around the scene of the crash, according to a spokesperson for the Ghana Police Service.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLTV

At least 17 killed in Ghana blast after vehicle carrying explosives hits motorcycle

(CNN) — At least 17 people were killed in a blast in western Ghana on Thursday after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives, according to officials. “The reports that I’m getting from the bureaus, hospitals, is that [there are] roughly about 17 people that have passed away,” Isaac Dasmani, the municipal chief executive for the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, told local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ghana probes massive blast after 13 killed

Ghana's government  on Friday said it was investigating a massive blast involving a truck transporting mining explosives that killed at least 13 people and wounded dozens more. In 2017, three people were killed and dozens injured after a tanker truck carrying natural gas caught fire in Accra, triggering explosions at two fuel stations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
BBC

Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion near Bogoso

At least 17 people have been killed in a huge explosion near a mining town in south-western Ghana, officials say. Police say a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine collided with a motorcycle near the town of Bogoso. Images shared by local media showed a large plume of black...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

W. African bloc suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 28 (Reuters) - West Africa's main regional bloc on Friday suspended Burkina Faso from its governing bodies over this week's military coup but stopped short of imposing any sanctions, its member states said in a statement. Burkina Faso's army overthrew President Roch Kabore on Monday, presenting the latest...
POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

‘I saw nothing after the blast’ – Survivor of Bogoso explosion speaks

One of the survivors of the bizarre blow-up of a huge quantity of explosives in transit to a mine in the Western Region has shared his experience. The explosion shook a small village called Apiate in the Bogoso District of the minerals-rich Western Region. Speaking to state-owned GBC, the survivor,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apiate#Spanish#Maxam#Kinross Gold Corporation#Ghana Police
AFP

Riyadh and Bangkok restore ties, decades after gem theft

Saudi Arabia and Thailand have announced the resumption of diplomatic ties, after more than three decades of frozen relations linked to the theft of jewels from a Saudi palace. Saudi Arabia had long accused Thai police of bungling their investigation into the jewel theft, with allegations that the stolen gems were snapped up by senior officers.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Africa
International Business Times

First Death In Tonga Volcano Blast As Nation Remains Cut Off

The first death from a massive underwater volcanic blast near the Pacific island nation of Tonga has been confirmed, as the extent of the damage remained unknown Monday. Tonga remained virtually cut off from the rest of the world, after the eruption crippled communications and stalled emergency relief efforts. It...
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

Canada's environment minister is headed for trouble if Ottawa doesn't correct course on the Ring of Fire

In the vast peatlands of Ontario’s James Bay Lowlands, a new region-wide approach to considering the potential impacts of northern mining development is dangerously close to sliding completely off the rails. And it may take Canada’s new “activist” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault with it. Mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire have long fuelled Ontario’s interest in opening up the region. Now, dreams of a new nickel mine are driving plans for an electric vehicle manufacturing hub and leading Australian mining giant Wyloo to take over major mining stakes. But the proposed all-season roads and related infrastructure that...
POLITICS
iheart.com

Criminals: Bills Fans Busted…Caught BRAGGING On Social Media!

Bills Fan Busted…Caught BRAGGING On Social Media!. A Western New York couple is now being charged after using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to get into the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots playoff game from two weeks ago. How About Some GOOD NEWS On This Blog Page…. A cop...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationCanada

The death of caremongering: Canadians are tired and most believe getting COVID-19 is inevitable

As a record-breaking snowstorm blanketed most of southern Ontario mid-January, while Omnicron cases were still surging, it was heartwarming to see stories of passengers pushing TTC buses out of the snow, people helping the elderly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford digging out stranded drivers — which he was immediately criticized for. Many saw these acts as the epitome of Canadian kindness, reminiscent of the caremongering movement that started as a Facebook group in Toronto in March 2020. Caremongering was a community-led social movement to help seniors and those at risk during the pandemic. The caremongering movement quickly spread across Canada and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid-hit Australian aid ship to dock in virus-free Tonga despite risk

A coronavirus-hit Australian warship will dock in Tonga Wednesday, delivering desperately needed aid to the volcano-and-tsunami-struck nation under strict "no-contact" protocols. The Adelaide was deployed as part of an international aid effort after the January 15 eruption that generated huge tsunami waves and blanketed the island nation in toxic ash.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

295K+
Followers
274K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy