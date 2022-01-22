Scouting report: Tigers looking to break multiple losing streaks against Tulsa

Next game: at Tulsa, 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23. TV: ESPN / Radio: 98.9.

One of the last places the Memphis Tigers wanted to head into without momentum is Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, they are going to a site where they haven’t won since March 2013.

The Tigers have lost six straight games at Tulsa, which has to be looking at this team as one that’s extremely vulnerable.

Memphis did beat the Golden Hurricane, 67-64, on Jan. 4, but that was at FedExForum, and things have changed quickly in less than three weeks.

It’s unclear if the Tigers will get back injured DeAndre Williams, Landers Nolley II or Jayden Hardaway for Sunday’s game. None of the trio went through pregame warmups against SMU on Thursday.

Getting Williams and/or Nolley back would be huge; if the Tigers are forced to play without the two veterans, it’ll make Sunday even tougher.

Here’s a look at what the Tigers can expect:

Can Memphis repeat its success against the matchup zone?

Memphis started extremely slow against Tulsa in the first matchup, falling behind 10-0 to open the game. After getting comfortable against the Golden Hurricane’s unique matchup zone, the Tigers outscored Tulsa 40-15 in more than 20 minutes of game time.

The Tigers pushed the pace and used their defense to jump-start their offense. It was how they overcame shooting just five of 17 from 3 and committing 22 turnovers.

Transition is where Memphis (9-8, 3-4 AAC) could have similar success Sunday.

When the team is playing fast, yet under control, that’s when it has been at its best. Attacking the Tulsa defense before it has time to set up should be priority No. 1 for coach Penny Hardaway and the staff.

Memphis center Jalen Duren dunked the ball in the second half of action against Murray State at FedEx Forum, Friday, December 10, 2021. (Greg Campbell/ Special for The Daily Memphian file)

A dominant Duren?

Memphis freshman center Jalen Duren was among the players who missed the home game against Tulsa (6-10, 0-5), but he’ll be available on Sunday.

Williams and Malcolm Dandridge combined for 20 points and were sensational just after halftime. Dandridge scored four of the first five baskets; Williams scored the other and assisted on one of his dunks.

The Tigers led 46-28 after that run. They will need a similar performance from Duren, who has shown flashes of being able to take over games the way he did in spurts against SMU and East Carolina.

Like any big man, his touches are predicated on his teammates finding him. Hardaway must instill in his guards the need to look for Duren early and often. As he gets more touches, his motor revs up on the glass and on defense. He also could fare well with his improving midrange game against the Tulsa zone.

Containing Horne and Griffin

Jeriah Horne and Sam Griffin were the main catalysts in the Golden Hurricane overcoming an 18-point deficit. The duo combined for 45 of Tulsa’s 64 points, and Griffin in particular was a tough matchup for Memphis.

Griffin scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half and hit a late 3-pointer that made it a 65-64 game. Alex Lomax missed the first game, but with him back from his recent ankle injury, this could wind up being a matchup he has to take on.

The Tigers did a better job against Horne, but he was still able to get 20 points by getting to the free-throw line (7-for-8). Don’t be surprised if he comes out aggressive looking for his shot. It’s pretty simple: If Memphis can slow down both, then Sunday likely will result in a much-needed win.

Tulsa is reeling but still dangerous

The Golden Hurricane are also on a losing streak, having lost their first five AAC games. But aside from a 90-69 blowout to Cincinnati on Jan. 20, they have been more than competitive in league play.

The average margin of defeat in the other four losses was less than four points, including a narrow 66-64 loss to Houston at home. Just like Memphis, Tulsa is going to play desperate for a win.

Big picture-wise, the Golden Hurricane are No. 171 in the latest NCAA Net Rankings, making Sunday a Quad 3 game for the Tigers, who will gain very little in terms of their tournament résumé, but a loss would do significant damage.

The Tigers can’t afford to lose any more games, but especially this one.