ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

9 Hudson Valley Towns That Have the Ugliest Sounding Names

By CJ McIntyre
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hudson Valley is one of the best places anywhere in the world for so many things but when it comes to town names we do have some ugly ones. After stumbling across a random post on social media that was talking about how some areas in the great state of...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Didn’t Know These Famous People Were Buried in the Hudson Valley’s Oldest Cemetery

Last month marked the 25th anniversary since the election where citizens of North Tarrytown chose to change the name of their village to Sleepy Hollow. December 10th, 1996 marked the election, and the decision was ratified by village trustees on December 11th. The name "Sleepy Hollow" dates back to the mid-17th century from Dutch settlers. You are probably most familiar with the town because of "the Legend of Sleepy Hollow," where the infamous Headless Horseman pursues schoolteacher Ichabod Crane. There have been a number of movies and television shows centered around the premise over the years.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

How Soon Will Another Area Code Be Ringing in the Hudson Valley?

Does everyone have a cellphone? The abundance of cell phones, landlines, and virtual phone numbers has started to push the 8-4-5 area code to its limits. What does that mean? The group that assigns area codes, well they actually prefer to call them North American Numbering Plan, has put up what is essentially a warning flare that they expect the 8-4-5 area code will reach full capacity by 2024.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Government
State
New York State
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Look Up! What is New York State’s Highest Elevation?

New York state is known for its abundance of diverse natural beauty. When it comes to mountains, the Empire State certainly has some of the best peaks and ranges in the eastern part of the United States. Three major mountain ranges span the state; the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and also a portion of the Appalachian Mountains. This offers many locations for a variety of outdoor activities. Though if you're looking for the state's highest peaks, it can be a daunting journey. Where to start?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ordering During a Storm? What A Hudson Valley Delivery Driver Wants You to Know

Delivery never sounds better than when the weather sucks and you don't want to step foot outside. OK, being hungover is a close second, but I know that as far as my wife and I are concerned, we refuse to leave the house the minute it gets dark and cold, let alone if it's snowing. raining, or slightly breezy. We're safe from the elements, but what about the delivery drivers who brave the Hudson Valley climates that my wife and I are too fragile to face?
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Did This Hudson Valley Pizzeria Just Create the Best Franken-Food EVER?

Pizza is my first, second, and third-favorite food, and I have a strict code of pizza ethics: the under-crust must be crispy, and the cheese better not turn into silly putty the moment it cools off. Also, pizza should never be altered beyond the classic ingredients of dough, cheese, and sauce. Today, that changes. I stand here before you, humbly asking for forgiveness as I retract my statements and completely lose my mind over the newest pizza creation presented by Piez-I-Know pizzeria in Hudson, NY.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#The Wolf#In The World#Hate Mail#When And If
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Things Hudson Valley Residents Refuse to Call By The Real Name

I don't know if it's out ignorance or just confusion but here are 5 things that New Yorkers in the Hudson Valley refuse call by the real name. Does it drive you crazy when you hear someone pronounce a word wrong? How about when they call it by the wrong name? Imagine correcting them yet they still prefer to call it it by the wrong name? What is causing this? Maybe some people just get comfortable with calling it one thing. It could also be the Mandela Effect. The Mandela Effect is when a large group of people share the same false memory. There's a good chance a lot of local residents heard the name wrong and just went with it or their entire lives.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack Will Open Many Restaurants in New York

New York residents will soon have an easier time finding Chick-fil-A or Shake Shack. In July, the New York State Thruway Authority announced construction began on a $450 million project to redevelop the 27 service areas located on the New York State Thruway. The service areas were originally built in the 1950s, with the last significant redevelopment taking place in the 1990s.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wine and Dine Your Valentine at These Hudson Valley Wineries

The season of love is upon us, Hudson Valley. Are you ready to wine and dine your way to your lover's heart?. Valentine's Day is a tough one. There are folks out there who absolutely love showering their Valentine with affection on February 14th. To others, it's a little underwhelming, chocolate and cards? Who cares?
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

10 Best Happy Hours in the Mid-Hudson Region

Has anyone else worked in a restaurant before? I worked at two back in college. I was always surprised that the 4pm-6pm crowd could be crazier than the dinner crowd. Of course, that has to do with two words: "happy hour." Oh yes, it is 5 o'clock somewhere! People take their happy hours very seriously: They just get off work, they want to unwind, and they want to have a good time with their coworkers and friends. And when the weather was nice, forget about it! The place would be swarming with people! Frankly, I don't blame them. I was raised on Jimmy Buffett music, so I am well aware of the Parrot Head lifestyle. We have so many great places in the Mid-Hudson Region to waste away again in Margaritaville, especially right on the Hudson River itself.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Galentine’s Day Guide

As Shaina Twain would say, "Let's Go Girls!". February is approaching and we all know that that means, Valentine's Day. Growing up, we may have looked forward to this holiday a little bit more. From bags of candy to homemade festive cupcakes and personal Valentine's Day cards from classmates, it truly was a fun time.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Want to Become a Firefighter? Register for Dutchess, NY Exam Now

You might have heard a great deal about how there is an unprecedented number of businesses that are looking to hire people to work, right? Then there are other businesses who have had to cut their hours here in the Hudson Valley because they just don't have enough staff to give their customers that good 'ole customer service.
JOBS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Can You Spot Cold Spring in NBC’s Newest Thriller?

It's pretty cool to see your hometown on the big screen, right? Luckily for us here in the Hudson Valley, that's becoming common practice. Over the last few years, we've seen an influx in filming locations around Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, and Ulster counties. We've also welcomed 2 new production studios, one at iPark in Fishkill and another at the old Anthony's Pier 9 in New Windsor.
TV & VIDEOS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Several Hudson Valley Restaurants Breaking Styrofoam Ban Law

Several Hudson Valley restaurants are breaking the law and could face serious fines. A ban of polystyrene packaging went into effect in the Hudson Valley and all of New York State on January 1. The law specifically states that businesses can no longer use styrofoam containers for to-go or delivery orders in New York State.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

A number of more parts of the Hudson Valley will allow the sale of recreational marijuana. Is your hometown make the list?. In 2021, then Gov. Andrew Cuomo legalized recreational marijuana. Under legislation passed in New York communities in New York State had until Dec. 31, 2021, to opt-out of legal sales of marijuana. Communities that did not make a decision automatically opt-in.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy