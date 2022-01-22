ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

German navy chief resigns over Putin comments

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IucJ9_0dt7OnWK00

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany's navy chief stepped down on Saturday after drawing criticism for saying Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow.

"I have asked Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht to relieve me from my duties with immediate effect," Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach said in a statement. "The minister has accepted my request."

Schoenbach made the remarks to a think-tank discussion in India on Friday, and video was published on social media. The comments came at a sensitive time as Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's borders.

Diplomatic efforts are focused on preventing an escalation. Russia denies it is planning to invade Ukraine.

In New Delhi, Schoenbach, speaking in English, said Putin seeks to be treated as an equal by the West.

"What he (Putin) really wants is respect," Schoenbach said.

"And my God, giving someone respect is low cost, even no cost... It is easy to give him the respect he really demands - and probably also deserves," Schoenbach said, calling Russia an old and important country.

Schoenbach conceded Russia's actions in Ukraine needed to be addressed. But he added that "the Crimea peninsula is gone, it will never come back, this is a fact," contradicting the joint Western position that Moscow's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 cannot be accepted and must be reversed.

Prior to Schoenbach's resignation, the defence ministry publicly criticised his remarks, saying they did not reflect Germany's position in either content or wording.

Schoenbach apologized for his comments.

"My rash remarks in India ... are increasingly putting a strain on my office," he said. "I consider this step (the resignation) necessary to avert further damage to the German navy, the German forces, and, in particular, the Federal Republic of Germany."

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had called on Germany to publicly reject the navy chief's comments. Schoenbach's comments could impair Western efforts to de-escalate the situation, Ukraine said in a statement.

"Ukraine is grateful to Germany for the support it has already provided since 2014, as well as for the diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict. But Germany's current statements are disappointing and run counter to that support and effort," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said separately in tweet.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Catherine Evans and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 79

greg griggers
5d ago

Putin has already illegally taken the Crimea Peninsula. Why does everyone act as if he’s not about to take Ukraine? He was just waiting for the Democrats to take the WH.

Reply(6)
11
stonehillady Gomez
5d ago

What would USA do if PUTIN took back Alaska ?I guess the western nations don't like history, nor understand the people of Crimea VOTED OVERWHELMING to go back to Russia 90%.....Or is that the kind of democracy the west doesn't like ?

Reply(2)
4
Guest
5d ago

His comments were no worse than Biden’s. Maybe Joe will step down too?

Reply(4)
26
Related
New York Post

Ukrainian mom buys powerful hunting rifle, vows to ‘fight for Kiev’

A Ukrainian mother-of-three has armed herself with a powerful hunting rifle, vowing to “fight for Kiev” amid fears of a Russian invasion. “As a mother I do not want my children to inherit Ukraine’s problems, or have these threats passed on to them. It is better that I deal with this now,” Mariana Zhaglo, 52, told the Times of London in her Kiev kitchen, where she posed with the high-caliber weapon.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Person
Christine Lambrecht
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#German Navy#Russian#Defence
US News and World Report

Russia Softens Stance on Ukraine Border Crisis

A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Reuters

'Horrific' destruction, casualties if Russia invades Ukraine -U.S.

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - If Russia unleashes the forces it has amassed near Ukraine's border to invade its neighbor, the outcome would be "horrific" and result in significant casualties, the top U.S. military officer said on Friday, comparing this moment to the Cold War. Army General Mark Milley, the...
MILITARY
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan says Russia would be unwise to invade Ukraine

ISTANBUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia would be unwise to attack Ukraine and in that case Turkey would do what is necessary as a NATO member, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. In an interview with broadcaster NTV Erdogan said he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey under...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

295K+
Followers
274K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy