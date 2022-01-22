Foreign journalist comes to Hawkins in hopes of writing book about police chief

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A high school teacher from Michigan went viral after giving her students hockey pucks for self-defense in the event of an active shooter situation. The controversial video has since been taken down. While many praised her for preparing the students for a worst-case scenario, others lamented the dystopian horror that children in America have to live through. Carly Zacharias who goes by @crzachar on TikTok shared a video explaining the instructions she has given her students to follow if they are faced with an active shooter situation. Carly Zacharias is a high school Spanish teacher in Oakland County, Michigan, reported Newsweek.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO