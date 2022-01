BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand still has plenty of hockey left in him. But he’s setting himself up for a nice career as the NHL’s Roastmaster General once he’s done playing. The Bruins’ winger has shifted his agitating ways from the ice to Twitter lately, with the Arizona Coyotes serving as the latest victim. With news breaking Thursday that the Coyotes may end up using the 5,000-seat arena at Arizona State University for a few years as a temporary home, Marchand was asked on Twitter to share his opinion. “Well … the only way they get 5,000 fans at their games now is...

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO