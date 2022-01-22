ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Gascoigne left devastated after cops drop probe into £140k raid at his home

By Britta Zeltmann
 6 days ago

PAUL Gascoigne has once again been left devastated after cops dropped a probe into a raid at his home.

The ex-England star, 54, was reportedly reduced to tears after learning his thieves, who took £140,000 worth of gear taken from his flat in September 2020, managed to dodge justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6Gb0_0dt7LIFI00
Cops have dropped their probe into the raid at Paul Gascoigne's home

The ex-England star had previously begged burglars to return a gold timepiece given to him by his late dad John, as well as a Scottish league medal from Rangers FC.

He also had a £40,000 diamond-encrusted watch bought with his first Tottenham pay packet taken in the raid.

Gazza told the Sunday People: “Losing those things broke my heart.

"They were from times in my life I’ll never forget.

“Knowing I’ll never get them back makes me furious. Someone stole them because they wanted to make quick money but they were priceless to me.”

The burglars struck while Gazza was away from his home in Poole, Dorset.

And the footie legend is convinced the crooks picked their opportunity after ITV presenter Piers Morgan shared a socially distanced selfie with him.

Morgan took the pic of him in the background, while filming his talk show Life Stories which features ex-footballer and actor Vinnie Jones.

He wrote: “Great to see Gazza in the Life Stories ­audience today, supporting his old nut-cracking mate Vinnie Jones.”

Hours later, Gazza returned home to discover his prized possessions had vanished.

The star – who won 57 caps for England between 1988 and 1998 – reported the loss of five watches, two bracelets, three rings, diamond earrings, £800 designer sunglasses and a genuine New York Police Department badge.

Gazza said he even had two steaks swiped from the freezer.

Dorset Police said today: “This matter was the subject of a detailed investigation but no arrests have been made.

“The investigation has concluded but, as with any case, we will explore any new lines of inquiry should they emerge.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAExD_0dt7LIFI00
Piers Morgan posted this photo online as Gazza sat in the audience of his Life Stories show Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Az0wt_0dt7LIFI00
Paul Gascoigne celebrates after the 1990 FIFA World Cup quarter final Credit: Getty - Contributor

