Environment

Weather Now: Cold and Dry Tonight; Few Snow Showers Late Sunday

By T.J. Del Santo
WPRI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re looking at a cold and dry night with temperatures settling into the upper teens and lower 20s all under mainly clear skies. Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours conditions ». We’re...

www.wpri.com

WITN

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow arrives late tonight with blustery winds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are looking at the second classic Eastern N.C. snow set up in as many weeks. While we won’t see quite as much snow as last Saturday, there will be enough to create hazardous driving conditions all across the area. The snow will start to fall around midnight with flurries reaching their peak around sunrise Saturday. The falling snow will taper off through the morning, fully exiting the East by noon.
GREENVILLE, NC
wbtw.com

Snow showers tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for much of the area late tonight into tomorrow morning. Rain showers this evening will change to snow showers late tonight as temperatures drop. These scattered snow showers will continue early Saturday morning before ending. Not everyone will see accumulating snow, but in the places that do, accumulations will be light with a dusting to as much as an inch of snow possible. As this system moves away tomorrow morning, another blast of very cold weather will move in. It will be windy and cold tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be very cold tomorrow night with lows in the teens and low 20s. The cold weather will continue Sunday with highs in the 40s and plenty of sunshine. The sunny weather will continue for the first half of next week, and it will warm us up. We will warm into the 50s Monday, 60s Tuesday, and some spots could see 70 by Thursday. Rain showers are possible by the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
navarrenewspaper.com

COLD WEATHER THRU SUNDAY NIGHT

The cold weather shelter for the homeless and/or heatless will be open Fri., Jan. 28, Sat., Jan. 29 and Sun., Jan 30 at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton. Those who would like to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Only service animals (with verification of rabies vaccination) are permitted to stay with guests. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.
MILTON, FL
wtae.com

Scattered snow showers Friday; cold temperatures this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Scattered snow showers linger through the Pittsburgh region Friday. Snow showers taper off this evening. Cold, arctic air is back in place for the weekend. Watch the weekend forecast: Click the video player above. Saturday and Sunday will be impact days because of the cold air. Another...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few weekend snow showers

There are about 200 machine shops in Northeast Wisconsin and every one of them is looking to hire. The bridge collapse in Pennsylvania puts a new light on infrastructure. It's a landmark moment as girls have struggled in this sport in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers try again to legalize medical marijuana.
WISCONSIN STATE
lynnwoodtoday.com

Under the weather: Dry streak to come to an end by Sunday

Just as expected, the dry weather has continued over the past week or so. We did see a trace of rain very early on Jan. 21 (which barely counts as anything), but we’ve had seven days in a row with no measurable rainfall if you include Thursday, the 27th.
LYNNWOOD, WA
WTAJ

Snow showers taper as bitter cold air returns tonight

Today we will have a rather cloudy day with snow showers. Some locations could pick up a dusting to an inch. In the Laurel Highlands there could be a few inches. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County until 11:00 PM. Winds will be from the north and will be light. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight temperatures will tumble into the single digits thanks to a clearing sky. Tonight winds will pick up from the north. Some locations will feel a wind chill between 10 to 15 degrees below zero. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Elk, Clearfield, Somerset, Cambria, Northern Center and Cameron counties beginning at 11:00 PM tonight until 11:00 AM Saturday. If you have to be outdoors, bundle up.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

