Weather Now: Cold and Dry Tonight; Few Snow Showers Late Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for much of the area late tonight into tomorrow morning. Rain showers this evening will change to snow showers late tonight as temperatures drop. These scattered snow showers will continue early Saturday morning before ending. Not everyone will see accumulating snow, but in the places that do, accumulations will be light with a dusting to as much as an inch of snow possible. As this system moves away tomorrow morning, another blast of very cold weather will move in. It will be windy and cold tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be very cold tomorrow night with lows in the teens and low 20s. The cold weather will continue Sunday with highs in the 40s and plenty of sunshine. The sunny weather will continue for the first half of next week, and it will warm us up. We will warm into the 50s Monday, 60s Tuesday, and some spots could see 70 by Thursday. Rain showers are possible by the end of the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO