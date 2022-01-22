Officers shot in Harlem honored with vigil; Nassau County also pays tribute

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora — the two NYPD officers shot in an ambush Friday night — were honored Saturday in both Harlem and Nassau County.

Rivera was killed in the shooting, and Mora underwent brain surgery for a “significant injury.” Both Mora and Rivera were shot in the head, police sources told PIX11 News. The city medical examiner officially ruled Rivera’s cause of death to be a homicide Saturday.

A vigil was held at the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct in Harlem 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Community leaders, clergy leaders and others honored the two officers with a candlelight prayer vigil.

“We’re here because our hearts our sad. We are bothered by what is happening in our city,” Bishop Gerald Seabrooks said. “When evil men burn and shoot, good men build and we begin to revive.”

Seabrooks — along with Community Advocate Tony Herbert and bishops Eric Figueroa and Ismael Claudio — joined with the community to honor Rivera and pray for Mora’s safe recovery. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was also in attendance.

“There’s a subtext to this story that I don’t want to be missed,” Adams said. “The three officers that were involved, two of them were born outside of this country. You better believe that [immigrants] are putting their lives on the line for the city and the country that they love.”

Adams visited the third officer and his parents in Queens Saturday afternoon. He said the third officer’s mother hugged him there, telling him that she’s restless every time that her son reports for duty.

“Violence won’t divide us,” Adams said to cheers, “it will unite us. We are going to unite against this issue.”

On Long Island, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined Nassau County Police Department members to light the dome of Mineola’s executive building blue, “in honor of the NYPD officers who were killed and injured last night in Harlem.”

“Last night’s intentional murder and critical wounding of two of New York’s Finest is another sad day for our nation. Too many officers have been injured and killed due to individuals who have no respect for law and order,” Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said in a joint statement. “It is time and long overdue for the nation to stand by all police officers and recognize them for the dangerous and difficult jobs they do everyday. Our prayers and support go out to both officers, their families and the members of the NYPD.”

