College Sports

Jones scores 18 to lift Cornell past Harvard 76-61

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Jordan Jones came off the bench to tally 18 points to lift Cornell to a 76-61 win over Harvard on Saturday, the Big Red's seventh consecutive home victory.

Sarju Patel had 14 points and six rebounds for Cornell (10-6, 2-3 Ivy League). Dean Noll added 13 points. Chris Manon had 10 points.

Noah Kirkwood had 18 points for the Crimson (10-6, 2-2). Louis Lesmond added 14 points. Samuel Silverstein had 10 points.

