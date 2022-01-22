WV weather station drops to -31 degrees, 6 degrees off state record low

TUCKER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weather station in West Virginia dropped to -31 degrees this morning, which is only six degrees off of the state record!

The weather station is DY007 and is located in a remote area at Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge.

The station is maintained by students and faculty with Virginia Tech, along with a network of other mountain stations, including Mountain Lake, Mount Rogers and Blacksburg in Virginia and Bald Knob, Dolly Sods, Canaan Valley and Spruce Knob in West Virginia. View the full list here .

The state record low is -37, which was set in 1917 in Lewisburg – this station was only a few degrees off of that!

