When I was growing up my parents taught me that family always looks after each other, and no matter what we are to stick together. While I totally appreciate what my parents were teaching us as kids I'm glad that none of my family members have become wanted felons. Obviously, no one wants to see their family in trouble with the law but there is one family member that got on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page to tell citizens to not help law enforcement track down her family member who has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

KILGORE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO