It looks increasingly likely that the worst snow of a looming weekend winter storm will miss the Lehigh Valley, but subzero wind chills will not. As regional forecasts were updated Thursday evening, a little over 24 hours ahead of the nor’easter, they showed that the shores of New Jersey and Delaware are still the most likely areas to get walloped with a foot or more of snow as the storm churns on northward toward New England.

DELAWARE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO