Hagit Shatkay, a University of Delaware professor and bioinformatics expert, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022. Dr. Shatkay served as a professor at the College of Engineering’s Department of Computer and Information Sciences (CIS) and Department of Biomedical Engineering, as well as at the Center for Bioinformatics and Computational Biology and the Data Science Institute. Her research interests focused on biomedical computing, computational biomedicine and computational methods in the sciences, including biology, medicine and physics. She was an expert in machine learning and data science methods as applied to scientific and biomedical data.

