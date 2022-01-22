3 Moves Browns Should Make In 2022 Offseason

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Well hello there, fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. Thank you for reading, live long & prosper and Mele Kalikimaka to you, wherever your home may be on this big, beautiful planet of ours, and we sincerely hope you have plentiful bacon and an overabundance of happiness. As we, unfortunately, delve deeper and deeper into the Cleveland Browns offseason, let's give you an update on some of the things coming your way here on The OBR in the next few months. First, this is the final Weekly Mock Draft of this cycle, as next Tuesday February 1 will kick off the Browns Daily Mock Draft Experiment. Somehow, it's the 6th year of this entity, so follow along at #BrownsDailyMockDraftExperiment6. Second, the Twitch coverage will move to a full draft and free agent rundown on Monday to replace Monday Rewind, then a live mock draft every Tuesday at 7PM (which will precede the new Garage Beers Twitch Show Tuesday nights at 9PM), and on Thursday we will have another free agency or draft show of some kind, specifics to be determined.

