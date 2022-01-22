ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Moves Browns Should Make In 2022 Offseason

Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut sometimes, the answers are already in place and all they need is some time or some healing to kick in. And that is where debate and confusion set in. Another year, a little rehab, a better game plan… maybe we should just sit tight?. Considering it all,...

247Sports

Cleveland Browns: The Weekly Mock Draft As The Offseason Picks Up Speed

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Well hello there, fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. Thank you for reading, live long & prosper and Mele Kalikimaka to you, wherever your home may be on this big, beautiful planet of ours, and we sincerely hope you have plentiful bacon and an overabundance of happiness. As we, unfortunately, delve deeper and deeper into the Cleveland Browns offseason, let's give you an update on some of the things coming your way here on The OBR in the next few months. First, this is the final Weekly Mock Draft of this cycle, as next Tuesday February 1 will kick off the Browns Daily Mock Draft Experiment. Somehow, it's the 6th year of this entity, so follow along at #BrownsDailyMockDraftExperiment6. Second, the Twitch coverage will move to a full draft and free agent rundown on Monday to replace Monday Rewind, then a live mock draft every Tuesday at 7PM (which will precede the new Garage Beers Twitch Show Tuesday nights at 9PM), and on Thursday we will have another free agency or draft show of some kind, specifics to be determined.
NFL
iheart.com

Rumors already swirling out of CLE surrounding Mayfield/Cousins trade

Hours after the news of Ryan Poles taking the job in Chicago leaked out on Tuesday afternoon, leaving Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the choice for the Vikings, rumors already began swirling as to what this relationship between Cleveland and Minnesota might mean with Adofo-Mensah in house. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com...
NFL
brownsnation.com

New Vikings GM Has A Message For Browns Fans

It is fair to say that the former Cleveland Browns Vice President of Operations, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah left on good terms. While being introduced as the new general manager of the Minnesota Vikings, Adofo-Mensah had a message for Browns fans. He shared his background about his time in Cleveland in his...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Game Haus

Jaguars hire Byron Leftwich as head coach

Former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator and NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Leftwich will be the Jags’ next head coach after Urban Meyer was fired midseason for a multitude of reasons. Arizona Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reported the news via Twitter on Thursday. Meyer...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
ESPN

As Chicago Bears hire Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, it's time for chairman George McCaskey to step up

When reports emerged this week Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles was in negotiations to become the general manager of the Chicago Bears, one of the franchise's most beloved former players spoke up. Longtime center Olin Kreutz, who retired a decade ago and lives in the Chicago area, tweeted that Poles should make sure he gets more than $15 per hour.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mina Kimes Has Blunt Response To Jeff Garcia

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes came under fire this week for her criticism of Jimmy Garoppolo’s performance in the San Francisco 49ers divisional-round victory over the Green Bay Packers. Among those who went after her the hardest was ex-Niners quarterback Jeff Garcia. “Who the hell is Mina Kimes and...
NFL

