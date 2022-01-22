ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls' Alex Caruso suffered fractured wrist from Grayson Allen's flagrant foul

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2Jsw_0dt7FsMq00
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The injury troubles for the Chicago Bulls got even worse Saturday when the team learned that guard Alex Caruso suffered a fractured wrist that will require surgery. The Bulls say Caruso will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

Caruso, 27, was injured during the Bulls' 94-90 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks when he was fouled hard at the rim by Grayson Allen. While a regular foul was called on the court, the officials upgraded it to a flagrant two after a review and ejected Allen from the game

Bulls coach Billy Donovan was highly critical of Allen after the game, telling reporters that the Bucks player "has a history of this," and the "very dangerous" foul could've ended Caruso's career.

Caruso signed a four-year deal with the Bulls in the offseason as a free agent after four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. In his first season in Chicago, Caruso has averaged a career-high 27.7 minutes per game with 8.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Chicago has won just two of its last eight and fallen out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. In addition to Caruso's injury, the team lost both Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to knee injuries. Ball is expected to miss at least six weeks, but LaVine may return soon after an MRI showed no significant damage.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Larry Bird On Michael Jordan Wanting To Leave The Bulls If They Didn't Re-Sign Phil Jackson: "Michael Jordan Is Playing For My Team And He Wants A Certain Individual To Coach Him, I Think I Would Bow Down And Let Him Have Him To Keep Him Going."

Michael Jordan was a sensation during his time in the NBA. Jordan could do it all and was arguably the most mercurial talent in NBA history. MJ brought the Chicago Bulls’ franchise success the likes of which they had never experienced before, and haven’t experienced since his departure from the franchise.
NBA
Yardbarker

Could Zach LaVine Leave the Chicago Bulls After This Season?

Zach LaVine is currently in the final year of his four-year contract with the Chicago Bulls. At the conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA season, LaVine will be an unrestricted free agent. Zach was recently on The Draymond Green Show and they discussed quite a lot in less than an hour. From Zach playing with Demar DeRozan, to the Bulls’ rookie sensation Ayo Dosunmu, Draymond really shined a light on Zach’s personality and his future after the season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Grayson Allen gets brutally honest about Alex Caruso play

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen sparked outrage this past week after committing a particularly dangerous foul against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. Midway through the third quarter of their game, Caruso caught a pass and prepared to take it to the hole for a contested layup. Rather than give up the easy score, Allen grabbed him and threw him – violently.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Zach Lavine
Yardbarker

Jrue Holiday Defends Grayson Allen: “I Feel Like Those Are The Type Of Guys We Recruit And We Love Playing With. Grayson Didn't Do It On Purpose. We Know That And He Knows That, So He Knows That We Have His Back."

Grayson Allen is one of the hottest topics around the NBA right now and not precisely for the right reasons. The Milwaukee Bucks player starred in a controversial moment Friday night when he tried to stop Alex Caruso and hurt the Chicago Bulls guard on the way to the rim.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Lakers#Mri
Yardbarker

Bulls call out Bucks on Twitter over Grayson Allen post

The Chicago Bulls were already unhappy with the Milwaukee Bucks and Grayson Allen over what happened in Friday night’s game. The Bucks’ social media team didn’t help matters on Saturday, either. Allen was ejected for a flagrant two foul Friday after a dangerous play on Chicago’s Alex...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Nets gets brutal Kevin Durant injury update

Kevin Durant has been out of action since spraining his knee on Jan. 15. Further tests revealed that the Brooklyn Nets superstar had suffered a sprained MLCL in his left knee and that he’s expected to miss anywhere between four and six weeks as he recovers from the injury.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Heavily Linked With A Move To The New York Knicks

Even though he hasn't shown any signs that suggest he wants out of Utah, recent rumors place Donovan Mitchell out of the Jazz sooner than later. The talented shooting guard has exceeded expectations in Salt Lake City and some people fear he should look for a bigger market to continue his career.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy