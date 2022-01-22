Bulls' Alex Caruso suffered fractured wrist from Grayson Allen's flagrant foul

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The injury troubles for the Chicago Bulls got even worse Saturday when the team learned that guard Alex Caruso suffered a fractured wrist that will require surgery. The Bulls say Caruso will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

Caruso, 27, was injured during the Bulls' 94-90 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks when he was fouled hard at the rim by Grayson Allen. While a regular foul was called on the court, the officials upgraded it to a flagrant two after a review and ejected Allen from the game

Bulls coach Billy Donovan was highly critical of Allen after the game, telling reporters that the Bucks player "has a history of this," and the "very dangerous" foul could've ended Caruso's career.

Caruso signed a four-year deal with the Bulls in the offseason as a free agent after four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. In his first season in Chicago, Caruso has averaged a career-high 27.7 minutes per game with 8.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Chicago has won just two of its last eight and fallen out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. In addition to Caruso's injury, the team lost both Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to knee injuries. Ball is expected to miss at least six weeks, but LaVine may return soon after an MRI showed no significant damage.