The FDA removed two monoclonal antibody therapies from the list of COVID-19 treatments due to their ineffectiveness against the omicron variant, the agency said Jan. 24. The use of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, which are administered together, and REGEN-COV are no longer authorized for use. The agency said if patients in certain geographic regions are likely to be infected or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments in the future, these treatments may be authorized in these regions.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO