NFL

Brown County's COVID-19 warning ahead of Saturday's Packers game

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 6 days ago
The top-seeded Green Bay Packers (13-4) will host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night.

The Packers home playoffs game is part of an estimated $15 million of economic impact the game will have on the Greater Green Bay region.

That estimate is due to the many, many visitors heading to the home of the Frozen Tundra.

But, before that gets underway, Brown County health officials are reminding Packers fans of some things to keep in mind.

If you plan to watch the game in a community setting, the Brown County Health & Human Services said you should remember the following:

  • Keep at least six feet away from others in parking lots, restaurants, patios, bars or other tailgating locations
  • Bring hand sanitizer and supplies to clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces
  • Restroom facilities without running water (such as portable toilets) may not be stocked with hand hygiene products.
  • Stay home if you are sick or experiencing any COVID-like symptoms

Brown County health officials say if you do choose to tailgate with people outside of your household, you should consider the following:

  • Set up your tailgate at least six feet away from other parties
  • Avoid sharing tailgating supplies (including food and drinks)
  • Avoid sharing items such as serving utensils, multi-serving beverage containers, condiment bottles, etc.
  • Practice good hand hygiene after touching surfaces such as doors, handles, ice machines, trash bins, payment stations, vending machines, etc.

Brown County health officials are also urging Packers fans to remember that even if you are outside, you should wear a mask if you are not eating or drinking.

Find more safe gathering tips here .

NFL
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

