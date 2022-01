Last night’s ridiculous 8-5 win for the Blackhawks over their rival Detroit Red Wings was fun to watch. At times, it was stressful, and at other times, defensively, it was terrible, but scoring eight goals against Detroit is never bad. Dylan Strome was the highlight of the night, netting a four-point game and his first career NHL hat-trick. His trade value is heading upwards, but there’s still that little part of me that thinks, maybe he’s more valuable to the team’s future?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO