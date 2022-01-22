ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

SocialPeta’s Complete Mobile Game Ads Guide and Tips

By Staff Team
gamingonphone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile gaming recorded a skyrocketing growth in 2021, especially with the impact of the COVID pandemic in 2020. It is also worth mentioning that according to the 2021 mobile game ads industry white paper recently released by SocialPeta, 2021 had nearly 65k mobile game advertisers, North America remained Top 1 with...

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

Related
PlayStation LifeStyle

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Issues Will Be Fixed, Activision Promises

Facing increasing criticism and scrutiny from players, Activision has promised that it’ll address Call of Duty: Vanguard issues alongside releasing fixes for Warzone Pacific. In a statement on Twitter, the official Call of Duty account acknowledged players’ frustrations and reassured them that it’s actively working on, and deploying, updates...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Cookie Run: Kingdom: The complete Team Composition Guide and Tips

Cookie Run: Kingdom– Kingdom Builder & Battle RPG game is a new addition to the famous Cookie Run RPG game series. The game is about building a dream Cookie Kingdom while fighting against evil desert monsters. It is important to know how to make a good team. You can have a team of the best damage dealers in the game but without healers or tanks, your team would die pretty easily. Additionally, your team’s power level is just a guide; having a higher power level than the enemy team doesn’t guarantee that you would win. This article will help you find out how to make a winning team composition in the Cookie Run Kingdom.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG: The complete Reroll guide and tips

Mythic Heroes is an RPG-type game featuring a combo between idle and strategic gameplay. The game has a huge pool of characters and following the standard battle system, there are a lot of guild bosses and stages for the heroes to conquer. With Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG launched very recently, here is a reroll guide for it, so players can get their preferred characters easily from the very start.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Chang’e Guide: Best Build, Emblem and Gameplay Tips

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s Chang’e is one of the most powerful mages in the MLBB hero roster since she’s capable of bursting down even the tankiest heroes with her skills. In this Mobile Legends guide, we will take a look at the best emblem, spell, build, including tips and tricks to dominate every game with Chang’e. Without much further Ado, let’s check out her awesome skills.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Video Game#Mobile Gaming#Mobile Marketing#Socialpeta#Covid#K Mobile#Sociapeta#Rpg#Cpm
gamingonphone.com

Chimeraland Beginners Guide and Tips

Chimeraland is one of those games heavily based on mythology and can bring out the imagination in just about anyone. It is also similar to classic RPG games, but this one adds in lots of elements for the gameplay and the storyline. With developers enhancing the combat mechanics to the game, it will only get better over time and would even grab the attention of a lot of people, gamers or not, to download and try the game out itself. Without further ado, here is a beginners guide to Chimeraland that starting, new or returning players could use when they want to get into the game immediately.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Cookie Run: Kingdom Cookie Alliance game mode Guide and tips

After a long wait, Cookie Run: Kingdom’s first update of the year is finally here. This update comes as a celebration of the game’s first anniversary and is jam-packed with new events and content. The update introduces a new game mode called Cookie Alliance to Cookie Run: Kingdom, where players can deploy multiple Cookie teams to fight the War Under Shattered Skies. Similar to the Super Mayhem mode, Cookie Alliance is seasonal and will only be available for a limited time.
VIDEO GAMES
urbanmatter.com

A Complete Guide on Sports Gambling

Games and sports offer you both relaxing and entertaining activities for everyone. There are two different types of games: outdoor and indoor games in the contemporary world. However, with advanced technology, there are many more approaches to gaming. One of the latest games that are being played is online gambling. It entails guessing the results of the sports. Betting repetition mostly depends on culture since one bet on racing, boxing, and other available sports. However, people have gotten used to sports gambling with time, making the business thrive to a multi-billion dollar business. In addition, numerous online websites have come up to rescue gambling fantasy as they all allow the bettors to win money. When it comes to judi online gambling club, to register a record, store cash and acquire an opportunity to make good money. But, if you are new and utterly unaware of sports betting, then ensure to learn more about the gambling clubs to know more.
GAMBLING
gamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile has announced its Esports roadmap for 2022

PUBG Mobile is taking its Esports ecosystem to the next phase. With the PUBG Mobile Esports Roadmap 2022 being announced, James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports shared some exciting and amazing news for fans around the world. A lot of changes will be made to the events, which we will throw some light on.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Instagram
gamingonphone.com

COD Mobile Tiger Pact event Guide: Tips to get more Tiger Coins in the game

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022 has been released with many more to come throughout the year. A host of new features, maps, and events has been added to the game this season. One such event is the “Counterattack Event”. In this article, we have provided all the details about the COD Mobile Tiger Pact event. In this event, players will have to earn Tiger Coins by accomplishing certain tasks and with these coins, they can earn some cool and exciting rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Cookie Run: Kingdom Lucky Pouches Event Guide and Tips

It is currently Cookie Run Kingdom‘s first anniversary. There are a lot of new additions to the game like the Alliance game mode and the new Guild Museum. There is also a new New Year’s Lucky Pouches event in Cookie Run: Kingdom. It has a duration of 18 days.
VIDEO GAMES
Popular Mechanics

The Expert’s Guide To Cloud Gaming

If you’re struggling to acquire the newest gaming consoles or graphics cards, rest assured that updated hardware isn’t the only way to play the latest releases. Cloud gaming allows you to stream titles over the internet remotely from a host company’s own console or computer servers. This lets you simply load up a game, as you would a YouTube video or Netflix show, to a majority of devices without owning powerful systems yourself. As long as you have minimal latency (also known as ping) for as little interference between you and the servers you’re playing on, control inputs register in milliseconds and feel virtually lag-free.
VIDEO GAMES
The Drum

Ad of the Day: Samsung’s action-packed spot looks to excite mobile gamers

Samsung has partnered with creative agency BBH London to promote the latest innovation in mobile gaming, its Exynos 2200 mobile processor, with an action-packed minute-long film. ‘The Marketplace’ opens with busy vendors trying to sell the film’s lead character poor-quality, heavily pixelated 8-bit computing-style fruits and weapons. It becomes obvious...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

PUBG: New State rebrands to New State Mobile hinting at a potential PC release

PUBG: New State, the futuristic-style multiplayer online battle royale video game developed by PUBG Studios and published by Krafton, has completed its pre-seasons and started rolling out major updates with brand new game modes and many quality of life updates. Recently, the official PUBG New State social handle and website of the game started addressing the game as New State Mobile, which might be a nod towards a possible PC release. Previously it was just known as PUBG New State.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Leaks suggest Cloud Gaming for Genshin Impact could come to iOS devices soon

Genshin Impact, set in the mythical world of Teyvat is an ever-growing game with new regions, characters, and other content keeping the game fresh. miHoYo made an attempt to diversify the already big community by bringing its own cloud gaming service which it launched in China for beta testing last year in August. Launched on Android earlier, the initial feedback for the service is positive with players being able to play both on 30 and 60 fps. The requirement for getting good performance is a stable and high-speed internet connection.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Infinity Kingdom Beginners Guide and Tips

Infinity Kingdom is a cartoon-style MMO strategy game that takes you in defending the land of Norheim against the invasion of the evil gnomes while also protecting yourself from other invading players. Here are a few tips and an Infinity Kingdom beginners guide to get you started. Introducing your Kingdom.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nobody Saves The World Beginner's Guide: Tips For Combat, Puzzles, And More

Nobody Saves The World is an action-dungeon-crawler, but not like any other you've played before. The new game from Drinkbox is a hodgepodge of wildly different gameplay elements. While it eases you in, there are a few things you may like to know before you start shapeshifting your way around its mix of dungeons and traps. Here are eight tips to get you heading in the right direction.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

What does the behavioral shift imply for the future of mobile gaming

The Gaming industry is becoming more popular than ever and transforming into a giant industry. More and more players are preferring mobile gaming over PC. This behavioral shift is a great sign for the future of mobile gaming. It is expected that player numbers will cross about 3 billion by 2023. Also, global revenue is expected to pass $200 billion by 2023. This proves to be an exciting future of mobile gaming scenes in this ever-expanding market. Battle Royale or Puzzle games are already popular but the FPS games are also making massive inroads. Games like Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Fortnite Mobile are now massively popular amongst mobile gamers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

How to change in-game nickname in PUBG New State Mobile

For a while now, PUBG New State Mobile users had been asking for a nickname change feature in the game and, starting today, the Nickname Change Ticket will be available for purchase in the NC Store which will allow users to change their nicknames. As players often grow tired of their in-game names, this feature finally coming to the game is a pretty big deal for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Turkey’s Spyke Games raises $55M for casual mobile games

Spyke Games has raised $55 million in a seed round to make casual and social mobile games. It’s the biggest seed round raised by a woman CEO in Turkey and for a game company globally. Game venture capital firm Griffin Gaming Partners led the round. The Istanbul company is...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Awaken: Chaos Era: The complete Reroll guide and tips

Awaken: Chaos Era is an action RPG game, published by Century Games Publishing. The game has all the classic mechanics of role-playing games with a focus on hero collection. The game follows a unique narrative of mystery, where conflicts between light and dark have brought the continent to the brink of destruction. With Awaken: Chaos Era launched recently, here is a reroll guide that will help players get started with good characters.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy