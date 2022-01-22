ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance Review: Descendant Follows a Community’s Search for Truth and Reconciliation

Cover picture for the articleOver half a century after international slave trade was abolished in the United States, Timothy Meaher made a bet that he could transport a ship of captives from Africa to the Alabama coast. As owner of the ship The Clotilda, following the 1860 voyage which brought 110 people from West Africa...

Sundance Review: Free Chol Soo Lee is a Gripping Doc on Systemic Injustice

Shedding light on the life of the Korean-American cause cél`èbe, Julie Ha and Eugene Yi’s Free Chol Soo Lee captures a unique moment in Asian American history and ultimately the story of a young man who may have never had a chance. Arriving in Chinatown, San Francisco in the early ’70s, Chol Soo Lee worked odd jobs, among them barker for the local strip clubs. One day his manager shows him a gun that he borrows for no reason at all, leading to an accidental discharge in the bedroom of the flop house he’s occupied. Five days later he’s arrested for murder after a random killing is committed on the street, before a hundred witnesses, with the same type of gun he’d been playing with.
Sundance Review: The Princess Explores the Media Ecosystem That Built the Myth

By design, Ed Perkins’ The Princess keeps a healthy, mediated distance from its subject, the late Princess of Wales. After all, the news is the first draft of history, and the film restricts its view to what we knew at the time. In doing so Perkins orchestrates a film that demystifies the lore and media obsession with Princess Diana, in essence pointing its gaze inward—towards the media covering the adoring fans in the moment. They sometimes turn against the media, defending the People’s Princess in shouting matches on talk shows and sometimes in the streets, yet the economic incentives for rabid paparazzi persist.
Sundance Review: A House Made of Splinters is a Fraught Portrait of War-Torn Children

A handful of moments in Simon Lereng Wilmont’s documentary A House Made of Splinters made me feel I’d accepted an invitation best declined. One such instance involves a young Ukrainian girl, Eva, whose phone call with her alcoholic mother is recorded from both ends. We hear Eva’s mother, who had previously been missing for multiple days on another bender, plead with her daughter to flee the shelter that took her in while her mother’s custody case was prepared in court. Once processed, Eva’s mother may lose custody, and Eva would then be sent to live in an orphanage. The phone call is devastating—we witness this child forced into a premature position of maturity as her mother breaks into a million pieces. Eva, however, does not collapse into tears. She maintains composure while her mother has a tantrum that, were the roles properly reversed, Eva would be having over some childhood frivolity. Instead Eva only quietly hangs up the phone on her not-quite-parent, both their futures ever in limbo.
Sundance Review: Call Jane is a Curiously Low-Stakes Abortion Drama

Call Jane is a competently made, well-acted historical drama that doesn’t give its charged subject matter the stakes or urgency it needs. Loosely based on The Jane Collective, an underground organization that provided illegal abortions for women in need of its services, Phyllis Nagy’s feature-length directorial debut offers a timely, nuanced, mostly sunny look at the five years preceding the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade ruling. That it chooses to hitch its perspective to a conservative blonde suburban housewife is both a helpful storytelling device and kind of a bummer.
Sundance Review: The Territory is a Collaborative Work of Preservation

There are about 180 Uru-eu-wau-wau people left in the Brazilian Amazon. This community lives off the land, protecting the Amazon from deforestation, constant threats of violence, and an expanding base of anti-Indigenous sentiment, streaming from the far-right emboldened by President Jair Bolsonaro. Over three years, filmmaker Alex Pritz spent time with these native Brazilians for The Territory, a collaborative, vérité documentary that’s both engaging and terrifying. Pritz even hands over the camera to the Uru-eu-wau-wau at one point, as the group closes their borders and prepares for an ongoing fight to preserve their land.
Sundance Review: Klondike is a White-Knuckle Look at Life During Wartime

Klondike is a funny title for this harrowing, at times absurdist Ukrainian war drama, set as conflict with Russia began to spike in 2014. Referring as it does to the Klondike Gold Rush (the setting for Chaplin’s famous silent comedy), we could expect the resonance of two historical events to overlap, or at least sense a link between the actual subject and the analogy. But any gold in the grey expanse of the febrile Donbas region, where Klondike‘s set, is nary to be found: the landscape seems only dotted with cows and convoys of surface-to-air missiles. Perhaps it’s just a red herring designed to mock the idea of attributing meaning, which is what the shellshocked or aggressive characters in this film are also scrabbling to do, to no avail.
Sundance Film Review - Tantura

Tantura is the name of one of the many Palestinian villages which fell victim to the Arab-Israeli war of 1948. Israelis call this the "War of Independence" while Palestinians call it "Nakba (The Catastrophe). The focus is on this village because a 1998 master's thesis written by Teddy Katz, a...
Sundance Review: All That Breathes Takes a Powerful Cinematic Approach to Capture Climate Change

There’s no scarcity of documentaries on climate change; at the most recent Cannes Film Festival there was even a new program strand entitled “Cinema for the Climate” just to keep up with this ever-expanding genre. It was there Rahul Jain unveiled Invisible Demons, which took viewers into the air polluted streets of Delhi, where heatwaves and rapid floods have become commonplace. It largely focused on a journalist’s attempts to get local politicians to address the crisis and make changes. Her attempts were, depressingly and unsurprisingly, futile.
Sundance Review: Resurrection is a Stomach-Churning Psychological Thriller That Turns Silly

Not all is well from the opening scenes of Andrew Semans’ Resurrection, based on his own Black List-charting script, which begins as a chilly, slick workplace and mother-daughter drama before exploding into a stomach-churning psychological thriller. Though its preposterous narrative ends up getting into rather silly territory that obfuscates its initial, more pertinent thematic ideas, the film is another stellar showcase for the immense talent of Rebecca Hall. One also can’t entirely fault the director for following through and taking his rather illogically extreme set-up to its most logically absurd conclusion.
Sundance Review: Speak No Evil is a Terrifying, Unforgettable, Deeply Unsettling Danish Thriller

Speak No Evil is terrifying, shocking, and deeply, deeply unsettling. There’s no getting around the upset factor. Audiences who catch this Sundance entry from Denmark should be warned: this one’s gonna hurt. The latest from Christian Tafdrup has the brutal shock value of George Sluizer’s The Vanishing and gut-punching, visceral impact of Haneke’s Funny Games. Speak No Evil does not reach the level of ingenuity and freshness found in those similarly potent antecedents. But what it lacks in originality is compensated in chilling execution.
Sundance Review: Babysitter is a Dated But Ambitious Comedy of Bad Manners

A comedy of (bad) manners, Monia Chokri’s Babysitter plays with myriad interesting themes, ranging from toxic masculinity to post-postpartum depression but ultimately can’t fully sustain itself. Playing in the Midnight section at Sundance, the film has some horror undertones but generally doesn’t nearly check any box. It tries its hand at satire, supernatural horror, broad comedy, and ethereal lyricism. Perhaps some of these themes might work for a more focused short film, but this feature throws everything its got into a blender with only mild restraint from a character who proves (not surprisingly) to not be as woke in private as he is in public.
Sundance 2022 Review: The Heart Races in Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love”

“It’s hard for volcanologists to live together – we erupt,” Maurice Krafft tells an interviewer about in “Fire of Love” when asked if there are any other volcanologist couples in the world like himself and Katia Krafft and drawing a blank. It isn’t unthinkable for colleagues working in close proximity to one another to form a bond beyond the job, but it is more difficult to imagine the circumstances necessary to bring together a fit as perfect as the Kraffts, complementary in the few contrasts they have — Katia’s a chemist and Maurice is a geologist — and equally invested in their shared belief that humanity is consistently disappointing them, seeing the start of the Vietnam War as they become adults in the late 1960s after growing up in the shadow of World War II in France, leaving them to immerse themselves in scientific study with the hope that their discoveries will shape future generations.
Utama is about the effects of climate change and its particular impact on South America’s indigenous communities, no doubt, but its other urgent subject depicts the challenges of a really ornery grandpa. The grandfatherly traits of having your tea brewed to a certain temperature, the non-negotiability of a spot on a particular armchair, and an absolute insistence on daily routine are all in evidence, and in a film that aims to be a universal story––where its lessons can be applied in any locale––this is still the element that rings truest. It’s quite a shock of recognition, as grandson Clever (Santos Choque, a nonprofessional like the entire cast) visits their home, to be branded a “brat” by gramps Virginio (Santos Choque); then he is calmly invited to the table for dinner with a reassuring pat from nana Sisa (Luisa Quispe).
Sundance Review: Nanny Brings Horror to the Immigrant Story with Atmospheric, Disquieting Tension

With Nanny, Nikyatu Jusu presents a more haunting depiction of the American Dream. Her feature debut nods to Ousmane Sembène’s seminal Black Girl while distilling the trials her parents, immigrants from Sierra Leone, endured as Jusu grew up in Atlanta—a mix of domestic drama and frightening images to make us fellow outsiders in a suffocatingly insular world.
Sundance Review: 892 is a Modest Adaptation of a Veteran’s Real-Life Nightmare

Following on the heels of his impressive turn in Steve McQueen’s Red, White and Blue, John Boyega does noble work in 892, directed by Abi Damaris Corbin. Boyega stars as Brian Brown-Easley, the 33-year-old Marine veteran who held a bank hostage in order to get a disability check from the Department of Veterans Affairs he was owed. The amount was eight-hundred and ninety-two dollars.
Sundance Review: FRESH is All Surface and No Substance

Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is a single woman trying to make it out there in a world where dating apps lead to uncomfortable dinners with gross, openly sexist man-children. Imagine her surprise when she has a grocery store meet-cute with the ‘just awkward enough to be charming but not so awkward he’s off-putting’ Steve (Sebastian Stan). As you might guess, the two quickly hit it off, and soon enough Steve’s whisking Noa away on a weekend vacation — but first they have to spend the night at Steve’s place, which it turns out is deep, deep, deep in the woods, isolated from civilization and without any cell service. Looks like Noa’s in some trouble. Cue the opening credits.
Sundance Review: The Mission Shows Unwavering Faith with an Accepting Lens

In The Mission, unwavering faith is a requirement. For the four young missionaries followed by director Tania Anderson, Finland becomes their two-year home, a temporary church with one goal: convert as many as they can. The missionary program of the Church of Latter-day Saints, filmed by a non-Mormon for the first time, takes on the persona of these four stewards. Seen in a positive (or at least objective) light with Anderson’s film, the program pushes these 18-year-olds onto another plane of spiritual existence—they believe they’re doing God’s work by knocking on doors in the dead of Finnish winter.
Boris Lurie’s Search for Historical Truth in Trauma

Born in St. Petersburg in 1924, Boris Lurie grew up in Latvia. When he was 16, that country was occupied by the Nazis, and much of his immediate family was murdered. Lurie, who died in 2008, survived several labor and concentration camps, in part because he was treated as a skilled laborer but also because he was accompanied by his father, who was a shrewd networker. After the war, he served with the United States Counter Intelligence Corps and then migrated to New York City. There, he learned to make art and, due to his highly successful real estate dealings, created a foundation devoted to the preservation and promotion of what he dubbed his NO!art. Although Lurie’s art has been the subject of a number of exhibitions, Nothing To Do But To Try at the Museum of Jewish Heritage is the first show of his earliest work: paintings, drawings, and sketches, most made immediately after the war, works that he kept private. Two paintings depict wartime scenes: “Roll Call in Concentration Camp” (1946) and “Liberation of Magdeburg” (1946). Also included are a self-portrait, an image of his mother made from memory (“Portrait of My Mother Before Shooting,” 1947), and one later painting, “In Concentration Camp” (1971). The artworks are accompanied by a presentation of his texts and photographs of the camps, as well as family photographs, correspondences, and diaries.
Sundance Review: Something in the Dirt Captures an Obsessive Search for the Otherworldly

The characters in Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s films shouldn’t be in these situations. They’re out of their depth, caught up on a conspiracy, a cult, or an idea that’s far beyond their grasp. Something in the Dirt doesn’t change that narrative, instead doubling down on the absurd, conspiratorial situations that the filmmakers create, only for their lead actors to be swallowed up by the bigness of what they uncover. Once again using the DIY model, Benson and Moorhead co-direct and co-star in their newest human science-fiction adventure, playing two Los Angeles dudes who interact with a floating crystal.
Sundance Review: My Old School is a Charming Documentary About a 1990s Scandal

Plot summaries (and reviews) of My Old School face a difficult task: how to describe a film whose very existence is based around a big spoiler. Sundance’s program summary, for example, hits the basics—a 16-year-old Canadian named Brandon Lee enrolled in a school in Scotland, bringing with him a tale of woe and an oddly advanced knowledge-base—while also referring to “his unbelievable secret.” There’s a good chance you already have a guess as to what that secret is, or perhaps you recall this story from the mid-90s—it did draw international headlines.
