EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Joe Schoen believes constructing a Giants roster that will have long-term success does not preclude the possibility of short-term achievement. "I'm not a big tear it up, rebuild – I think you can truly build a roster when you can compete for today and build for tomorrow," the Giants' new senior vice president and general manager said today. "We're going to do the draft, free agency. Whatever avenue we can, we're going to continue to build a competitive roster and we want to see progress. We're going to continue to build with the long-term in mind as we build it, but I think you can compete today and still build for tomorrow."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO