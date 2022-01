Dry January is in full swing. For those who participate, that means temporarily bidding adieu to boozy tipples and embracing the alcohol-free sippers we may not have reached for since this time last year. While non-alcoholic beer has been around for quite some time and non-alcoholic spirits have seen a steady rise in recent years, non-alcoholic wine is still in its infancy. On a larger scale, the category has yet to break out from its small niche, but interest among consumers is growing. In fact, according to Drizly’s BevAlc Insights, the category grew by 300 percent year-over-year in 2021.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO