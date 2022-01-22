ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is Baseball Facing A Period of Irrevocable Decline or Growth?

By l4blitzer
The Crawfish Boxes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone has an opinion. That opinion can color the perception of an event or action. Take for example the concept of a rainy day. If you look out your window, you see that it is raining. Precipitation is falling from clouds super-saturated with water. This is not in dispute. However, what...

www.crawfishboxes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Conflicting Reports Emerge About Seiya Suzuki’s Intentions To Sign With Red Sox When MLB Lockout Ends

BOSTON (CBS) — Like the rest of Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are in a holding pattern as the league and the MLBPA try to end the current lockout. But when the lockout does end, the Red Sox may make a huge free agent splash. The Red Sox are the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running, according to a report from Yahoo Japan. There is a conflicting report by Nikkan Sports, however, that says that Suzuki has narrowed his list of teams down to three or four — the Mariners, Cubs, Giants...
MLB
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
The Independent

Column: Baseball harmed itself more than Bonds ever did

Whatever harm Barry Bonds did to baseball pales in comparison to the damage baseball inflicted on itself both at the time and since. So say what you will about the steroids era, at least the games were still worth watching.You can’t say that about baseball today, assuming it’s even available on a TV set where you live. The sport’s popularity is buckling faster than the knees of a hitter fooled by Clayton Kershaw's curveball. The national audience for last season’s World Series — roughly 12 million viewers — was less than half what it was barely two decades ago. A...
MLB
The Crawfish Boxes

MLB’s threat to lose games confirms that the league’s lockout was always a cynical ploy

On Dec. 2, in the wake of Major League Baseball’s implemented lockout, commissioner Rob Manfred wrote “A letter to baseball fans.” In the eight-paragraph missive, one sentence stood out:. This defensive lockout was necessary because the Players Association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Dispute#Labor Relations#American
The Crawfish Boxes

Ten starting pitchers the Astros might take a look at after the MLB lockout

The MLB lockout has to end at some point, right? And when that time comes, the Astros will have plenty of work to do to complete their puzzle for the upcoming 2022 MLB season. One need they’ll have to address is to get another arm for the starting rotation, one that provides them with enough depth.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Crawfish Boxes

Phil Maton is a reliever to watch in 2022

When the Astros traded Myles Straw to the now-Cleveland Guardians during last season’s trade deadline, I honestly thought a more significant trade was in the works. Perhaps for Byron Buxton? We may never know. Little did we also know the faith that James Click would have in Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, and Jose Siri in center field, but the Straw trade felt like a setup for the baseball equivalent of a volleyball strike.
MLB
CharlotteObserver.com

The biggest questions facing South Carolina baseball with first pitch three weeks away

College baseball season is less than a month away. Coming off a 34-23 (16-14 SEC) 2021 campaign, the South Carolina baseball team is hoping to push for a deeper postseason run beyond NCAA regionals. As head coach Mark Kingston has said himself since the season ended, last year was a good season, but, “We’re still looking for great seasons.”
MLB
The Post and Courier

Gamecocks' Mark Kingston begins 5th baseball season with new staff, fresh-faced lineup

COLUMBIA — The first four years have seen a little bit of everything, so why shouldn’t the next?. Mark Kingston’s fifth season as South Carolina's coach will officially begin in three weeks, but its first open scrimmage of preseason practice was held Jan. 28, giving fans who braved the chilly weather a first look at the new roster. There were several familiar names, but the realization really set in even for those who saw the team practice in the fall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: January 26th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here. In a move that was fully expected, David Ortiz has officially been named to the Hall of Fame (MLB Trade Rumors) But the bigger conversation is about...
MLB
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy