ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Triplet Regimen Induces Durable Responses in Patients With Treatment-Refractory mCRC

By Conor Killmurray
targetedonc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreatment with a triplet combination of pembrolizumab, binimetinib and bevacizumab was associated with an observed clinical benefit in patients with microsatellite-stable, treatment-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. The use of a pembrolizumab (Keytruda) triplet regimen, with binimetinib (Mektovi) and bevacizumab (Avastin), in patients with microsatellite-stable, treatment-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) showed...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

New Treatment For Depression Causes Remission In Almost 80 Percent Of Patients

A study from Stanford University on a new protocol for treating severe depression using transcranial magnetic stimulation has shown overwhelming success, resulting in remission for 79 percent of people in the 29-person double-blind trial. Such treatment has been used previously against depression, but the new protocol is an individualized and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Mesquite Local News

What Lung Cancer Patients Should Know About Newer Treatment Options

For those with lung cancer, understanding treatment options, including what type of surgery might be best for your situation, is important. Fortunately, the past decade has brought many advances in lung surgery. For example, Robotic thoracic surgery (RAS), also called robotic-assisted thoracic surgery, is a minimally invasive surgery technique used in thoracic procedures, including some lung cancer cases. This technique can be used to remove diseased lung tissue and surrounding lymph nodes.
CANCER
onclive.com

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Assessing Treatment Response

Jorge E. Cortes, MD: There are many methods to monitor the response. It’s still important to do a cytogenetic analysis at some point. I always do it at baseline because you want to know whether there are additional chromosomal abnormalities. Once or twice after a year or 2 you’ll see additional chromosomal abnormalities in the Philadelphia-negative metaphases as the patients start responding. That’s important to know because these can translate into additional issues. For example, a small percentage of those patients can develop a second AML [acute myeloid leukemia] or MDS [myelodysplasia]. But for the most part, the monitoring is done for most patients with PCR [polymerase chain reaction]. It’s very important to get a PCR at baseline. The value doesn’t tell you much, but it’s important to know that the PCR detects the transcripts the patient has. An atypical transcript is not common, but if the patient has an atypical transcript, it will not be detected by PCR. At diagnosis, you’ll know the patient will be Philadelphia-positive, PCR-negative. And you’ll know that you cannot count on the PCR.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Shammo Debates the Triggers for Treatment of Patients With High-Risk Myelofibrosis

During a Targeted Oncology case-based virtual event, Jamile M. Shammo, MD, discussed testing, risk assessment, and therapy for patients with high-risk myelofibrosis. SHAMMO: I always [go for bone marrow testing] because MF is one of those entities [for which] you must demonstrate fibrosis by doing a bone marrow biopsy. Granted,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refractory#Drugs#Regimen#Colorectal Cancer#Nct03475004#Wegf#Ecog#Pembrolizumab
MedicalXpress

Sensitivity to chemotherapy may guide treatment of patients with stomach cancer

A study led by scientists at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center shows that chemotherapy after surgery for gastric adenocarcinoma is significantly associated with longer survival in patients with chemosensitive disease, but not in those with very sensitive or refractory disease. These findings, which were recently published in the journal JAMA Network Open, suggest that assessing how responsive a tumor appears to be to treatment with chemotherapy before surgery can be used to guide decisions regarding postoperative chemotherapy, thereby personalizing treatment of patients with this type of stomach cancer.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Review: Exercise Endurance Could Be Key Tool to Track COPD Treatment Response

Patients whose endurance increases will likely have a higher quality of life and ability to carry out daily functions, the authors said. Improved exercise endurance can be a meaningful way to measure response to treatment in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a new review article. The...
WORKOUTS
targetedonc.com

Treatment Approaches for Newly Diagnosed Follicular Lymphoma

Kami J. Maddocks, MD: When a patient presents with a new diagnosis of follicular lymphoma, you first have to decide if they meet indications for treatment, and then what your treatment approach is going to be. There are patients who will be candidates for observation, or watch and wait, and there are patients who will need treatment at diagnosis. Patients with low tumor burden disease who are asymptomatic may be able to be observed without requiring treatment. Indications for treatment include patients who are symptomatic from their disease; those with B symptoms, patients who have bulky lymphadenopathy; patients who have cytopenias from disease involvement; patients who have extranodal disease, such as bony involvement and liver involvement; lymph nodes that are compromising any organ function; and patients symptomatic from maybe hydronephrosis or other lymph nodes, leading to obstruction.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
WHEC TV-10

COVID treatment for cancer patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Cancer patients who are severely immuno-compromised got a cutting-edge treatment today at Rochester General Hospital to protect them from COVID. Some patients undergoing chemotherapy who get the COVID vaccine may not naturally produce enough COVID antibodies to keep them from getting dangerously sick with COVID.
ROCHESTER, NY
reviewofoptometry.com

Treatment Responses Vary for Neuropathic Ocular Pain Patients

Patients with neuropathic pain may respond uniquely to different treatment options. Ocular surface pain, especially when chronic, may have a neuropathic component in some patients involving dysfunction of the mechanisms at the peripheral or central nerves. Treatment efficacy may be hard to assess considering how such pain manifests in the ocular system; while physiological and neural processes are what signal the pain, complex non-neural mechanisms, including emotional and psychological factors, also affect the sensation and maintenance of pain. A team of researchers performed a study to more clearly determine the clinical responses to common treatment modalities in patients with neuropathic ocular surface pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

For glioma patients, a mutated gene may open the door to new treatment options

A mutated gene affects growth of brain tumor cells in young adults, indicating sensitivity to a new treatment strategy, a team of researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center discovered. These findings, recently published in Cell Reports, present possibilities for more effective therapies for glioma patients with this gene mutation.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is refractory migraine?

Refractory migraine is a type of migraine that does not respond to typical migraine treatments. People with refractory migraine can experience an aura with a severe headache. Migraine is a neurological condition involving severe headaches and other symptoms that can affect a person’s day-to-day life. It is a leading cause of disability in the United States, and.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Case Presentation: A 75-Year-Old Woman with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

Kami J. Maddocks, MD: Today we’ll be discussing the case of a 75-year-old woman with follicular lymphoma. At initial presentation, a 75-year-old woman presents with a 4-month history of occasional fevers, fatigue, decreased appetite, and an unintentional 5-pound weight loss. Her past medical history is unremarkable. On physical exam, she has palpable right axillary lymphadenopathy about 3 cm in size, bilateral cervical lymph nodes that are about 3 to 3.5 cm in size, and her spleen is palpable 4 cm below the costal margin. In her clinical workup, her laboratory tests are consistent, with a hemoglobin of 9.4 g/dL, a white blood cell count of 10.8 per mm3, and an ANC [absolute neutrophil count] of 1.6. Her platelets are 95 per mcL. Her LDH [lactate dehydrogenase] is elevated at 330 U/L. Her beta-2 microglobulin is 3.3, and her hepatitis B test is negative.
CANCER
onclive.com

Relapsed Refractory B-Cell ALL: Patient Prognosis

Elias J. Jabbour, MD: Hello, and welcome to this OncLive® Insights® program titled “Adult Relapsed/Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: 2021 Updates.”. My name is Elias Jabbour, and I’m a professor in the department of leukemia, the division of cancer medicine, at [The University of Texas] MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. I’m joined by my esteemed colleague Dr Jae Park. I’d like to welcome him to introduce himself.
HOUSTON, TX
targetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Represents New SOC for Esophageal Cancer/ GEJ Adenocarcinoma

According to new KEYNOTE-590 study findings, pembrolizumab and chemotherapy as a treatment for patients with locally advanced and metastatic esophageal cancer showed clinical benefit. In patients with locally advanced and metastatic esophageal cancer—including gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma treated in the KEYNOTE-590 study (NCT03189719, first-line pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy continued to...
CANCER
onclive.com

Treatment Options for Patients With MM at First Relapse

Amrita Y. Krishnan, MD: For patients with first relapse in myeloma, there are multiple treatment options. A lot of it depends on the prior therapies for that patient and the toxicities and comorbidities. Many of us use daratumumab-pomalidomide, and dexamethasone based on the APOLLO study. It showed a benefit to daratumumab-pomalidomide plus dexamethasone compared with pomalidomide-dexamethasone alone in terms of progression-free survival. The other thing is that the advent of subcutaneous daratumumab has been also a tremendous step forward. Although the APOLLO study used intravenous daratumumab, in clinical practice, most of our patients are on subcutaneous daratumumab.
CANCER
Nature.com

Role of fibrosarcoma-induced CD11b myeloid cells and tumor necrosis factor-Î± in B cell responses

The role of B cells in the anti-tumor immune response remains controversial. An increase in the number of B cells in the peripheral blood of some tumor patients has been associated with poor immunotherapy efficacy. However, the mechanism leading to the generation of these cells is not well-described. Using a fibrosarcoma model, we show that intraperitoneal administration of a xenogeneic antigen in tumor-bearing mice evokes large increases in antigen-specific serum immunoglobulin formation compared to tumor-naÃ¯ve mice. An inability of tumor-bearing mice to induce enhanced antibody production after myeloid cell depletion suggests the antibody responses are CD11b+ myeloid cell-dependent. In vitro, CD11b+ myeloid cells promoted B cell proliferation, activation, and survival. High levels of tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-Î± were produced by CD11b+ cells, and TNF-Î± blockade inhibited B cell responses. CD11b+ cells appear to be important promoters of B cell responses and targeting B cells may increase the efficacy of immunotherapy in tumor-bearing hosts.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Tweet Chat Recap: Westin Discusses Deciding on Initial Treatment of High-Grade Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Followed by Maintenance

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Shannon N. Westin, MD, MPH, FACOG, reviewed the recent tweet chat around a high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer case. For oncologists, options for treating patients with high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer have increased in recent years, according to Shannon N, Westin, MD, MPH, FACOG. In the case of a 47-year-old patient who work up showed a good overall prognosis, Targeted Oncology™ took to Twitter for a Tweet Chat around next steps in the patient’s care.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

ctDNA Assays May Indicate the Best Resectable CRC Recipients for Adjuvant Chemotherapy

The observational GALAXY study has shown that using a ctDNA assay may help identify which patients with colorectal cancer have the potential to derive benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. In patients with resectable colorectal cancer, findings from circulating tumor (ct)DNA assays may help identify which patients with colorectal cancer will benefit...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Regorafenib/Pembrolizumab Combo Suggests Provocative OS Despite Missing PFS End Point in MSSCRC

Results from a large trial evaluating the combination of pembrolizumab and regorafenib showed durable results for patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. Findings from the largest trial (NCT03657641) evaluating the combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and regorafenib (Stivarga) in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSSCRC) demonstrated a significant median overall survival (OS) and duration of disease control, despite missing the trial’s prespecified progression-free survival (PFS) end point, according to Afsaneh Barzi, MD, PhD, during the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy