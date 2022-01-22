Triplet Regimen Induces Durable Responses in Patients With Treatment-Refractory mCRC
Treatment with a triplet combination of pembrolizumab, binimetinib and bevacizumab was associated with an observed clinical benefit in patients with microsatellite-stable, treatment-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. The use of a pembrolizumab (Keytruda) triplet regimen, with binimetinib (Mektovi) and bevacizumab (Avastin), in patients with microsatellite-stable, treatment-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) showed...www.targetedonc.com
