Premier League

Alisson will not play against Chelsea in next month’s Carabao Cup final

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool’s win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi final this week means they will be Chelsea’s opponent in next month’s final. There are some pretty heavy duty games for both teams to get through...

The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
Daily Mail

Traore furore! Wolves star Adama is finalising a loan move to BARCELONA after snubbing a permanent Tottenham switch, leaving Antonio Conte still stuck with none of the signings he demanded from Daniel Levy

Adama Traore is finalising a loan move to Barcelona after his switch to Tottenham stalled. The Spanish side are offering a loan with £30million option to buy for the 26-year old. Traore was expected to join Tottenham this week but was not sold on the idea of converting to...
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
The Independent

Newcastle facing struggle to make more signings before transfer deadline

Newcastle’s hunt for further January recruits is destined to go down to the wire as selling clubs dig in for a fight.The Magpies, in their first transfer window under Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, have spent the last two weeks striving to add to their earlier signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.However, they have been met with stern resistance by clubs either determined not to sell their best players this month, or intent on not doing so until they have squeezed every last penny they can out of the Premier League’s newest financial power.Newcastle’s search has sparked daily speculation...
The Independent

Man Utd’s Zidane Iqbal honoured to represent Iraq ahead of debut

Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal has revealed his pride as he prepares to make his senior international debut.The midfielder, of Pakistani and Iraqi heritage, is poised to make his Iraq bow on Thursday.The 18-year-old flew to join the squad on Sunday and could make his debut when Iraq, the country of his mother’s birth, face Iran in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.“It’s another milestone I’m going to hit, my first-team debut for Iraq. I’m looking forward to it and it’s a big game, so hopefully we can win,” he told manutd.com.“Me choosing to play for...
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
