CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Alpha Prime Racing officials have announced that Josh Bilicki will join the organization’s NASCAR Xfinity Series driver lineup for select starts. Bilicki, 26, will be competing in four of the six road course events as well as two ovals in the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing. Bilicki is also hoping to crossover the skills gained into his NASCAR Cup Series program with Spire Motorsports.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO