Featuring Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels. At Palladium Hotel Group we have it all. From resorts in beautiful destinations to people who work passionately every day to serve our guests to the strength to keep growing and evolving. At Palladium Hotel Group in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, we offer hotels and experiences for the entire family at Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and adults-only experiences at the all-new TRS Hotels. Join us to learn more about the continuously evolving Palladium Hotel Group.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO