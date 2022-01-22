Places To Visit In The Nt

A recent survey taken by Kids Out and About publication agreed with what many residents say about Yucaipa being the Jewel of the Empire. Interesting to note, this survey came out of Pittsford, New York. The publication reported thousands of parents voted (including many local residents) what they felt were kid-friendly places to visit. Listed were 20 of the top kidsoutandabout.com best places for kids in and around the Inland Empire this year. There are more than just the top 20 family-friendly places to explore in our area. The Yucaipa Regional Park was voted number 10 out of the 20 listed for 2021. It is known for its panoramic views of the San Bernardino Mountains and Mt. San Gorgonio. The park is situated to give a spectacular panoramic view of Yucaipa Valley with its 885 acres. Offering a wide range of outdoor recreation for visitors of all ages, including fishing in three lakes, a swim complex with a 1 acre swim lagoon, dual flume water slides and a sandy beach area which surrounds the water’s edge. Swimming and beach areas are open Memorial Day through Labor Day (May 30 through Sept. 5, 2022). The park is owned and managed by the county of San Bernardino. Make a reservation to book a campsite at sbcounty-parks.com. The public is invited to camp surrounded by scenic vistas. Tent and RV camping sites are available along with beautifully appointed large group shelters holding up to 350 people with built-in grills and running water. The park’s two campgrounds are equipped with restrooms and shower facilities. Fishing is available year round as the lakes are stocked with catfish and trout. Catfish season is May through September and trout season is late November to early April. On Jan. 7, 799 pounds of trout were stocked and were split between the top and bottom lakes. There are three lakes with two lakes stocked in rotation and the third lake not scheduled for stocking will remain open. The lakes are stocked every Thursday, weather permitting. Vehicle parking fees range from $8 (Monday through Friday excluding holidays and special events) to $10 on the weekends and holidays (excluding special events). Guests can walk into the park as pedestrians for $3 per person. Yucaipa Regional Park is located at 33900 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa.

