Two fans were ejected on Thursday night after they got into it with Carmelo Anthony late during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 105-87 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony, near the midpoint of the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center, suddenly started marching over toward a pair of 76ers fans standing just behind the row of courtside seats during a dead ball. Clearly upset, Anthony started yelling at them before an official held him back.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO