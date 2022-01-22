ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

A look at how Cleveland helped launch Meat Loaf's music career

WKYC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1977, Meat Loaf burst onto the...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn’t made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press. ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a...
NFL
CBS News

Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
CBS News

Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins in Australian Open women's final

No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meat Loaf
CBS News

North Korea carries out 7th launch this month

North Korea on Sunday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea — its 7th round of weapons launches this month — in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North launched one suspected ballistic...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy