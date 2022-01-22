Join Us for Whiskey Lovers with Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack 2022

In the 1960s, nightlife was different in Lake Placid. You could drink at 18, and bars could stay open until 2 p.m. Teens and young adults were into owning either VW Beetles and vans or largely English-European sports cars such as Alphas, Fiats, MGs, Porches and Triumphs. And in the summer, many young people were working the Lake Placid Club, hotels like the Whiteface and Mirror Lake inns, the Placid Manor coupled with skaters and their coaches, seasonal residents and more. People didn’t think about going out until 10 maybe 11 p.m. Popular was the Arena Grill, Freddy’s for dancing and, in time, Generations and the Harbor. The Club and the Whiteface Inn had big bands and several others rock, with folk about. There were many other popular establishments such as the Dancing Bears after the Hilton opened, The Handlebar, the Majestic, etc.

