The hit drama on Netflix, “Ozark”, has been a huge hit for the streaming service. Since the latest season’s return on Friday, the show has continued to smash big-time records as folks cannot get enough of the Byrdes and their troubles in the land of the Ozarks. There is still another half a season to go, though, for the Byrdes and company. Still, this season was filled with high-intensity moments. However, some “Ozark” fans are just realizing who directed some of Season 4: Part 1’s best episodes. It was Hollywood star Robin Wright.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO