But there is a small amount every time I feed my starter. (I also keep both WW and Rye starters and I treat them the same) I always feed 1:3:3 s:f:w, but in answer to your question: I keep 35 grams total of starter, mostly in the fridge. I feed 5 grams of starter with 15 grams of flour and 15 grams of water, and save the 30 grams of not-discarded balance. I keep the not-discard in the fridge too, in a small 2 cup Tupperware container. When I have enough saved "discard", we make sourdough pancakes and/or waffles. Sometimes I have to make up a batch of starter just for pancakes since it takes a while to accumulate enough discard, and we don't want to wait. :)

