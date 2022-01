I think I know what Coach Davis is going through. You may rightfully be thinking, at this point, that I’ve lost my mind. That, since I didn’t play ball in any organized capacity after middle school, I couldn’t possibly know what goes on in the mind of the head coach at the University of North Carolina. That Hubert Davis has forgotten more about the game of basketball than I will ever learn, and that a few seasons in the Chapel Hill Parks & Recreation summer basketball league didn’t give me the requisite knowledge to put myself in the shoes of Coach Davis.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO