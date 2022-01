Kerry legend Colm Cooper believes Donegal and Galway are capable of becoming part of the “top four” counties in Gaelic football. Tyrone, Mayo, Dublin and Kerry were last year’s provincial champions and have arguably been the strongest sides in the country for quite a while, as Donegal’s 2014 final appearance was the last time a county outside of those four played in an All-Ireland final.

