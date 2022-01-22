Collision totals two vehicles

All the occupants escaped without injury despite extensive damage to the vehicles

Friday, Jan. 21, at about 4:47 p.m. deputies investigated a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 26 East and Dover Lane south of Madras.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, a 16-year-old licensed driver with three passengers failed to stop and yield to the oncoming pickup on Highway 26 East.

The driver of the truck said he attempted to brake hard and swerve to avoid the crash but the vehicles collided sending the car into the ditch and the truck off the shoulder.

No one was injured but both vehicles were totaled.

All occupants were wearing their safety belts, the JSCO report says, and the vehicles did their jobs keeping everyone safe.

Along with the Jefferson County Sheriff, Jefferson County Fire, Jefferson County EMS and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

