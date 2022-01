Picture yourself lying on your back, your head and shoulders propped up just enough to see over your toes, one hand on a line and the other on a tiller. It’s well below freezing, might be snowing. The wind is gusting. And you’re hurtling over a lake’s frozen surface, under sail, at a speed unattainable with any summertime sailboat. You glance up at your boat’s single sail, tugged tight by the wind. You’re a foot over the ice and you feel the three runners under your boat chatter and bump over every rut, snow clump, and pressure ridge because no lake’s ice is ever perfect.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO