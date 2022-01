Moeen Ali says West Indies' approach to Adil Rashid highlights the respect in which England's leg-spinner is now held worldwide. While the Windies' heavy artillery have launched 30 sixes, they have been reduced to friendly fire whenever the Yorkshireman has been brought into the attack; no bowler to have sent down more than five overs across these past three Twenty20 internationals can match his economy rate of under a run a ball in combined figures of 12-1-70-4.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO