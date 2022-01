Women who were forced or coerced into giving their children up for adoption are being asked to come forward and talk about their experiences.An estimated 250,000 families were affected by the historical practice of forced adoption in Scotland where unmarried mothers had their babies taken from them.Campaigners have called for the Scottish Government to apologise, with Scottish Labour’s Monica Lennon raising the issue in Holyrood.Children’s minister Clare Haughey has met with some women affected by forced adoption but no formal apology has been forthcoming, despite governments in countries such as Australia Canada and Ireland apologising for similar atrocities.The Scottish...

