“I Think a Lot of People Are Going to Able to Find Parallels to Their Own Love Stories”: Editor Robert Martinez on Lucy and Desi

By Editor's Blog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are one of the most beloved couples in showbiz history, and for many, it isn’t clear where the real people end and the Ricardos of I Love Lucy begin. Amy Poehler illuminates how those boundaries manifested and moved in Lucy and Desi, her documentary on the...

Marconews.com

Amy Poehler discovered a 'very sexy power couple' at the heart of 'I Love Lucy'

Amy Poehler misses going to big events just as much as the rest of us. The comedian-turned-director, whose documentary "Lucy and Desi" premieres at the virtual Sundance Film Festival Saturday, is attempting to bring Park City, Utah, to her living room after the in-person event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Variety

Amy Poehler on Her Sundance Documentary ‘Lucy and Desi’ and Being ‘Open’ to Hosting Oscars

Believe it or not (actually, it’s probably easy to believe), there was a time when pregnant women were deemed too risqué for broadcast television. That changed when Lucille Ball was memorably rushed to the hospital to give birth on “I Love Lucy,” the groundbreaking sitcom that co-starred her real-life husband Desi Arnaz and left an indelible mark on show business. “Lucy and Desi,” a new documentary from director Amy Poehler, explores the unlikely rise to fame and enduring legacy of two comedy icons who broke barriers and subverted expectations about what it means to be an all-American couple. In advance of the movie’s premiere at Sundance Film Festival on Jan....
solzyatthemovies.com

Lucy and Desi – Sundance 2022

Amy Poehler explores Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s legacy in the new documentary, Lucy and Desi, premiering at Sundance. Sundance audiences will get to watch the film before Amazon Studios releases on Prime Video in March. This film was one of my high priority films going into the festival simply because it’s about sitcom pioneers Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Well, this and the fact that Amy Poehler directs it. I’ve seen her narrative features but documentaries provide a nice change of pace from the narrative side. There’s a nice mix of both talking heads and archive footage. In fact, there’s plenty of time where Amy lets Lucy do the talking through archival interview audio.
dailybruin.com

Sundance 2022: Q&A: Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’ explores, honors lives of ‘I Love Lucy’ icons

Amy Poehler’s homage to comedy comes in the form of a documentary. The actress’s first directed documentary, “Lucy and Desi,” debuted in the Premieres category of the Sundance Film Festival. The film follows the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, stars of the 1950s television sitcom “I Love Lucy.” Weaving in and out of both their personal and professional lives, Poehler explores how the pair pioneered comedy on screen and served as disruptors of the status quo.
citywatchla.com

Loving Lucy is No Prerequisite for Loving “Being the Ricardos”

And as an adult my tastes carried me even further away from caring about lowbrow antics of “America’s Favorite Redhead.” So needless to say, despite the undeniable impact Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz had on the medium of television, I was hardly clamoring for a film about them.
filmmakermagazine.com

“The Idea of an ‘Audience’ Has Been Deconstructed” | Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi

The last two years have prompted much contemplation and reconsideration of the reasons why we make our films as well as the ways in which we make them. What aspect of your filmmaking—whether in your creative process, the way you finance your films, your production methodology or the way you relate to your audience—did you have to reinvent in order to make and complete the film you are bringing to the festival this year?
Primetimer

Buster Keaton was a silent movie pioneer, but he also became a TV trailblazer who helped with I Love Lucy's launch

Keaton was in his mid-50s when he first encountered television in 1948, according to Dana Stevens, in her upcoming book Camera Man: Buster Keaton, the Dawn of Cinema, and the Invention of the Twentieth Century. "Keaton liked everything about television: appearing on it, watching it, describing it, talking about advances in TV technology to whomever would listen," says Stevens. "In 1948, his son Jim, by then a 26-year-old Coast Guard veteran with young children of his own, got a TV set as a gift from his aunt, silent-era superstar Norma Talmadge. It was the first set anyone in his neighborhood had owned, a GE with a ten-inch screen that, as Jim remembered it, 'weighed a ton. My dad came over the first weekend we had it. All afternoon he sat mesmerized in front of this thing. At dinner I remember him saying, "This is the coming thing in entertainment."' ...Soon after encountering TV for the first time, Keaton bought a set for the home he and his wife Eleanor then still shared with his mother and siblings. Thereafter, to visit the Keatons was to hear the TV in the background, always at high volume to compensate for the hearing loss he had suffered since an ear infection during his service in World War I. In between film jobs, he would sit in front of it for hours, playing solitaire, smoking, and offering a running critique of whatever was on to whoever passed through." As Stevens notes, "owning a television in the late 1940s, as Jim Keaton and his father did, was akin to owning a personal computer in the early 1980s: it was a luxury product for early adopters, a technology recognizable to almost everyone yet affordable (or even useful) to relatively few. But with the increased availability of manufacturing materials, advances in function and design, and the ramping up of the consumer economy after World War II, the TV screen soon became the “electronic hearth” it would remain for the rest of the century and well into our own." Stevens notes that I Love Lucy was among Keaton's favorite shows, though he never mentioned it or had a guest-starring role. But while I Love Lucy was being developed, Keaton coached Lucille Ball in a big comedy scene involving a cello for an experimental pilot. The pilot never aired, but it was funny enough to convince CBS to order I Love Lucy. (Ball and Keaton later teamed up for a 1965 Salute to Stan Laurel special a year before his death.) Keaton ended up starring in several of his own variety shows. "In 1954 he was cast in one of the television anthology dramas gaining prestige and popularity at the time," says Stevens. "He played the lead in a half-hour teleplay that was a loose adaptation of Nikolai Gogol’s short story The Overcoat. Titled The Awakening, it was a vaguely Orwellian allegory about a timid clerk in a bureaucratic dystopia who scrimps and saves to replace his shabby coat with an expensive custom-made one. The Awakening, though ham-handed even for its era, gave Keaton a new platform: his performance is not only credible and sympathetic and serious, but startlingly modern. In watching the episode today, it’s remarkable how clearly Keaton seems to understand the genre he’s performing in, even though starkly symbolic two-act dramas written for the small screen were a new form that bore little relation to his stage or screen experience."
filminquiry.com

Sundance Film Festival 2022, Report #1: FIRE OF LOVE, WATCHER And LUCY & DESI

One of my favorite times of the year is back as we celebrate new and exciting cinema at the beginning of 2022! While Sundance this year is virtual again, understandably so, I’m happy to be able to experience it. There have been so many new and exciting voices, and I’m honored to be able to spotlight them.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
filmmakermagazine.com

“I’ve Always Loved the Editing Style in a Lot of 1970s American Films”: Editor Suvi Solja on The Mission

The Mission focuses on four missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints working in Finland. In addition to the often frustrating day-to-day missionary work, director Tania Anderson also captures the missionaries on the eve of their departure, during their Finnish language lessons and on their welcomes home. Editor Suvi Solja discusses the challenges of piercing the nonchalant façade of the subjects and the decision to include a voiceover in the film, as well as why she frequently watches the opening of Bob Fosse’s All That Jazz.
filmmakermagazine.com

“Given Enough Time and Space, Any Difficult Scene Can Be Solved”: Editors Jean Tsien and Aldo Velasco on Free Chol Soo Lee

With Free Chol Soo Lee, directors Julie Ha and Eugene Yi examine the life and legacy of Chol Soo Lee, a Korean immigrant wrongfully convicted of committing a murder in San Francisco’s Chinatown at the age of 20 due to the false testimony of white tourists. When journalist K.W. Lee took an interest in Lee’s case, it spearheaded a wave of nation-wide pan-Asian activism. Editors Jean Tsien and Aldo Velasco and co-editor Anita Yu discuss how their understanding of their subject grew over time and how they ultimately decided to zero in on the film’s narrative trajectory.
filmmakermagazine.com

“There Are Sequences That Still Make Me Shudder”: Editor David Pelegrín on Piggy

Piggy‘s protagonist, Sara, is a victim of intense bullying who one day watches as an unknown man kidnaps her tormenters. When the police begin to investigate, Sara remains silent, and as the film continues her relationship to the unknown man, equally repelled and thankful, complicates. Editor David Pelegrín remarks on the importance of keeping the film close to Sara’s perspective and of the potential follies of relying on test screenings.
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
