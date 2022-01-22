ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester FFA holds fifth annual ‘Gifts For Greyhounds’

The Manchester FFA conducted their annual Gifts for Greyhounds community service activity in December. There were 22 FFA members who donated gifts and collected over 100 presents for less fortunate Manchester local students. The FFA wants to thank parents and the community for making this activity a success for over five years. Pictured above are the FFA members that participated in the Gifts for Greyhounds community service activity.

