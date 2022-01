I remember the days when marijuana was rarely seen, sure it was smelled, but it was also hidden. Maybe you found yourself at a party quite a while ago, and the smell of something strange wafted through the air. There usually was a circle of about 2-3 people sneaking a thin rolled-up item between them. Our society was not ready to embrace it like it slowly has now. I never would have thought that pot one day would be legal.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO