In “The Matrix Resurrections,” it’s clear that the Wachowski sisters (“The Matrix”) did not want to make this movie. They made a trilogy of successful sci-fi action extravaganzas, which created some of the most highly influential elements not only in cinema, but throughout popular culture. Naturally, financier and IP-owner Warner Brothers wanted to continue this success and probably begged the Wachowskis to mastermind a fourth film. This prodding is brought to life in the first act of “The Matrix Resurrections,” and, in typical Matrix fashion, it is not subtle. Only after a slew of personal tragedies did Lana Wachowski (without Lilly) want to return to the franchise, mostly as a comfort to herself.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO