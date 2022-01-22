ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Maryland school shooting: Teen faces attempted murder charge

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z55jO_0dt6DUJ500
Maryland School-Student Shot A policeman stands near the scene at Col. Zadok Magruder High School where authorities say a student was shot and a suspect was in custody, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Rockville, Md. (Freddy Kunkle/The Washington Post via AP) (Freddy Kunkle)

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — (AP) — A 17-year-old was being held without bond Saturday on charges including attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a fellow student at a high school in a Maryland suburb of the nation's capital, authorities said.

The suspect, Steven Alston Jr., was taken into custody about two hours after officers were called to Magruder High School in Rockville on Friday afternoon and is facing charges as an adult, Montgomery County police said.

A police news release said Saturday that Alston also is facing a charge of first-degree assault and three weapons-related counts. The Associated Press does not normally identify juveniles charged with offenses but is doing so because police named Alston and said he is facing prosecution on serious charges as an adult.

Police said school security found a 15-year-old male student in a bathroom with a gunshot wound after Friday's shooting. The wounded student, a 10th grader who hasn't been identified, underwent surgery at a hospital and was in critical condition Saturday, the news release said.

Police said officers on Friday afternoon found Alston in a classroom and a gun recovered at the school was believed to have been used in the shooting.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said Friday it wasn't clear what led to the shooting.

Saturday's news release said there’s no evidence suggesting the suspect, who is in the 11th grade, was targeting anyone else within the school of about 1,700 students. The shooting led to an hourslong lockdown before authorities deemed the school safe and dismissed students Friday.

There was nothing available Saturday afternoon about Alston’s case on a searchable database of Maryland court records. An email to the State's Attorney’s Office requesting information about Alston’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Minneapolis police officers are trained that they have a duty to intervene to stop unreasonable force, the commander of the department's training division testified Friday at the trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was killed under the knee of fellow Officer Derek Chauvin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing didn't follow training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — The former head of training for the Minneapolis Police Department testified Friday that the three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights did not follow policy or their training when he was killed. A defense attorney, though, said aspects of the training was lacking and that new officers are trained in a culture of obedience.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, MD
State
Maryland State
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Attempted Murder#School Security#Magruder High School#The Associated Press#State
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Tiger King’ resentenced to 21 years in prison

“Tiger King” Joe Exotic was in court Friday for resentencing for his murder-for-hire conviction. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was convicted of trying to hire two different people to kill animal welfare activist Carole Baskin, The Associated Press reported. Update 12:42 p.m. EST, Jan. 28: Maldonado-Passage was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hiker dies from fall while trying to shoot a selfie

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man out hiking in Arizona died after falling off a cliff when he tried to take a selfie Monday. Richard Jacobson was camping with a friend on top of Flatiron Summit in Lost Dutchman State Park when he walked to the edge of the cliff to take a picture and slipped, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
75K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy