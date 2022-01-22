ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres win 6-3, hand Flyers 11th straight loss

By JONAH BRONSTEIN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K19aj_0dt61rIn00

Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres handed Philadelphia its 11th consecutive loss with a 6-3 victory over the Flyers on Saturday.

Philadelphia’s skid (0-8-3) matches the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders for the longest in the NHL this season. It is one short of the franchise record of 12 straight losses set in 1999. The Flyers are the first team in 11 years to lose 10 in a row twice in the same season.

“Right now it feels like we’re hitting rock bottom, and it just feels like we can’t catch a break,” said Flyers captain Claude Giroux, who tipped in two goals.

Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had two assists for the Sabres, who ended a nine-game home slide. Michael Houser made 30 saves to win his second consecutive start and improve to 4-2.

The short-handed Sabres were without alternate captains Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons, among 10 players on the injured list.

“I challenged our guys from a leadership perspective,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “The teams that are successful, you have leadership right throughout the entire team.”

Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for the Flyers in his first game back in Buffalo since getting traded during the offseason, and Cam Atkinson had two assists. Martin Jones gave up four goals on eight shots in 18 minutes before being replaced by Carter Hart, who finished with 14 saves.

Thompson put the Sabres ahead with power-play goals 24 seconds apart in the first period. Tuch set up Thompson for his first goal in seven games with 4:27 left. While the Flyers served a penalty for interim coach Mike Yeo’s unsuccessful challenge that Krebs was offside on the play, Thompson picked up his 14th goal off an assist by Dahlin.

“We haven’t been able to close out games, and I think that everyone has been taking that to heart,” Thompson said. “We’ve been trying to correct, and I think that everyone could see it with the way that we played today.”

Krebs scored his first NHL goals in his 20th game and sixth with the Sabres since being acquired from Vegas in a trade for former captain Jack Eichel. He tipped in Henri Jokiharju’s shot with two minutes left in the first period and scored again on a breakaway to make it 5-2 at 2:24 of the second.

“That definitely gives you a little boost, for sure” said Krebs, who turns 21 next week. “I dream of that as a kid, and I want to do it again and again.”

Skinner gave Buffalo the lead 1:29 into the game and was set up by Dahlin on a power play 4:36 into the third. Skinner leads the Sabres with 16 goals, and Dahlin recorded his team-best 21st assist.

Giroux redirected Travis Konecny’s shot past Houser on a power play with 5:10 remaining in the game for his 14th goal.

The Flyers fell to 2-18-3 when failing to score first, even after Ristolainen and Giroux scored 1:16 apart for a 2-1 lead in the opening period.

“We got outworked from the first shift of the game,” Ristolainen said. “When you have a lot of losses coming in a row, I think it should hurt more every time. And when you get outworked like this, it obviously hurts even more.”

Buffalo had squandered two-goal leads in its past two losses. Falling behind after scoring first was a rallying point in this win.

“I loved the talk on the bench at that point,” Granato said. “They were a little ticked off and wanted more. And they got more.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Flyers: Forwards Joel Farabee (upper body) and Kevin Hayes (abdominal surgery) both went on injured reserve Friday and are expected to be out for a month. ... F Wade Allison left in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. It was Allison’s season debut after being called up from the minors with F Jackson Cates.

Sabres: F Jack Quinn (lower body) will miss four to six weeks with an injury sustained Thursday after he scored his first NHL goal. ... D Will Butcher (upper body) is day to day. ... D Jacob Bryson (lower body) rejoined the lineup after missing three games. ... F Casey Mittelstadt (upper body) sat out his 37th game but is expected to return next week.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Dallas on Monday.

Sabres: At Ottawa on Tuesday to open four-game trip.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Flyers Breaking Records in 4-3 Loss to Islanders

The Flyers went against the Islanders in Belmont this Tuesday night looking to avoid breaking the franchise record winless streak of 13 games. They then broke said record. KEITH “THE IRONMAN” YANDLE: Everyone knew it had to be mentioned. Keith Yandle has officially broken the NHL All-Time record for consecutive games played with 965. The streak stretches all the way back to 2009 when Yandle returned to the Phoenix Coyotes lineup after being benched by then head coach Wayne Gretzky. Yandle’s play has been downright horrendous so far this season, so maybe his breaking of the record may spell a short benching that would be more than deserved.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Farabee
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Michael Houser
Person
Peyton Krebs
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
Person
Travis Konecny
Person
Zemgus Girgensons
Person
Don Granato
Person
Kyle Okposo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
ABC News

ECHL player Jacob Panetta gets season ban for racial gesture

The ECHL has suspended former Jacksonville Icemen forward Jacob Panetta for the remainder of the 2021-22 season for what the league called "a racial gesture" toward South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban last Saturday. Panetta, 26, can ask for a reduction of that 38-game suspension and apply for reinstatement to...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

524K+
Followers
130K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy