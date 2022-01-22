Townsend appointed to Workforce Solutions Board of Directors

Trinity Valley Community College Assistant Vice President of Workforce Education Kelley Townsend has been appointed to the Workforce Solutions of East Texas Board of Directors.

“My appointment to the Workforce Solutions East Texas Board of Directors by our elected officials is a great honor,” Townsend said. “I have huge shoes to fill from previous TVCC representatives such as Dr. Jeffrey Watson, Mr. David McAnally and Dr. Jerry King.”

The East Texas region represents Henderson County and community colleges as a community partnership providing no-cost recruitment and employment services to businesses and job seekers in the 14-county East Texas area.

Their mission is to improve the quality of life in East Texas through economic development by providing a first-class workforce to present and future businesses.

“Appointment to this board means that Trinity Valley Community College has a seat at the table for innovative, forward-thinking and economic decisions that the Anderson, Henderson, Rains and Van Zandt counties will be facing,” Townsend said. “TVCC has a voice in the future of this region and of the educational and training needs that the East Texas citizenry will need for future success.”